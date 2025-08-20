The limited release Bourbon marks the Ryder Cup's return to New York through the involvement of applewood and sugar maple trees, the latter being the Empire State's official tree. It starts with fully matured Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, which is then finished with toasted staves made up of 75% toasted sugar maple and 25% toasted applewood. The finished liquids are aged separately over an eight-week period and then vatted together before the 2025 Ryder Cup Limited-Edition Small Batch Bourbon is bottled at 94 proof (47% ABV).

This edition leads with rich maple syrup on the nose followed by decadent apple pie, and once tasted, the rich maple sweetness reveals notes of candy apples and caramel, both synonymous with the fall season. The finish is soft and warm, dominated by notes of chocolate and cocoa, with a final note of pepper at the very end to balance the sweetness.

"Elijah Craig is proud to once again be the Official Bourbon of the Ryder Cup, and we could think of no better way to honor this one-of-a-kind competition's return to New York than with a Bourbon that The Empire State itself had a hand in inspiring," said Max Stefka, Associate Vice President, Elijah Craig Bourbon. "It's the perfect way to 'cheers' the teams and all the thrills they'll bring golf fans at Bethpage Black and around the world. And a special cheers to Elijah Craig Golf Ambassador Bob MacIntyre on making his second consecutive Ryder Cup appearance. His dedication to excellence and embodiment of the very spirit of Elijah Craig are on full display every time he takes to the course."

"Elijah Craig's world-renowned Bourbon will once again be an incredible part of the spectator experience at the Ryder Cup," said Luke Reissman, PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships. "From raising a glass at the Elijah Craig Speakeasy onsite at Bethpage Black to savoring the moment at home with a Limited-Edition 2025 Ryder Cup Small Batch Bourbon, there are multiple ways for spectators to celebrate the 2025 Ryder Cup with Elijah Craig."

Each 750 ml bottle comes with a natural cork and wood top sealed in gold with the competition's logo, then is packaged in a commemorative Ryder Cup gift box also emblazoned with the official seal to adorn bar carts and collectors' shelves alike. The Elijah Craig 2025 Ryder Cup Limited-Edition Small Batch Bourbon is available nationally with an SRP of $69.99.

Road to Ryder Cup: Fan Fun at Bethpage Black and Beyond

As Official Bourbon and Worldwide Supplier of the Ryder Cup, Elijah Craig will engage fans with a series of retail and hospitality activations leading up to and during the matches. For one, a speakeasy-style lounge in the Fan Zone, the "Elijah Craig Speakeasy", will be can't-miss upon entering the grounds at Bethpage Black, where spectators can savor signature cocktails while taking in the action.

Fans can order the Ryder Cup's Official Bourbon Cocktail, The Mulligan, at bars throughout the course. Made with Elijah Craig Bourbon, iced tea, and lemonade, The Mulligan will be served with a flat-cut lemon slice topper and a flag pin stuck in the middle to mimic the ultimate: a hole-in-one. The Mulligan is a light, refreshing cocktail that tastes as good on the green as it does made at home with a bottle purchased at a retailer near you .

Elijah Craig's support of golf runs wide and deep. Along with Bob MacIntyre, the iconic whiskey brand is also "The Official Bourbon" of PGA TOUR Professional Golfers J.T. Poston and sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis. Elijah Craig is also the Official Bourbon of PGA of America.

Follow Elijah Craig's Road to Ryder Cup and stay informed on the latest releases on Instagram .

About Elijah Craig

Known as "The Father of Bourbon," Elijah Craig is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels to make Bourbon. The clear, unaged corn whiskey became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Elijah Craig's community impact continues through Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week , providing total donations of half a million to date to organizations supporting the hospitality industry. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the nation's largest independent, family-owned and led distillery and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon, the Elijah Craig lineup includes: Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Elijah Craig's accolades have included Whisky Advocate's Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and World's Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine's 2023 World Whiskies Awards. For more information, please visit .

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PG and follow us on , Instagra and Faceboo .

SOURCE Elijah Craig