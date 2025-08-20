Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Troops to perform during V-Day parade in Beijing


2025-08-20 09:27:39
(MENAFN) Troops taking part in the upcoming V-Day parade will line up along Chang’an Avenue in Beijing to be reviewed by President Xi Jinping, who also serves as general secretary of the Communist Party and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

A total of 45 formations and echelons will participate in the approximately 70-minute parade, including airborne flag-guarding units, foot formations, battle flag formations, armament columns, and aerial echelons, according to Wu Zeke, a senior officer of the Central Military Commission’s Joint Staff Department. Preparations for the parade, scheduled for Sept. 3, have been largely completed.


