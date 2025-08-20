Xandeum Unveils Munich Release: A Groundbreaking Leap For Web3 Storage Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Munich Release: Redefining Decentralized Data Management with Scalable On-Chain File Systems

Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xandeum Foundation is thrilled to announce Xandeum's Munich release, a transformative milestone in decentralized storage and blockchain technology. Unveiled at the Rare Evo conference, Munich introduces a fully functional version of Xandeum's scalable storage layer, designed to empower developers and redefine how data is managed in the Web3 ecosystem. This release marks a significant step toward seamless, community-driven, and scalable storage solutions for decentralized applications (dApps).

A New Era for Decentralized Storage

The Munich release delivers a revolutionary approach to on-chain file systems, integrating seamlessly with existing blockchain development frameworks. Built with a thin, intuitive layer on top of Solana's Web3.js-aptly named Xandeum enables developers to leverage familiar programming models while unlocking unprecedented capabilities.“Our goal was to make decentralized storage as intuitive as traditional file systems, but with the power and security of blockchain,” said Bernie Blume, CEO, and key figure in Xandeum's development.“Munich achieves that by offering a scalable file system that doesn't require developers to learn complex new tools.”

This thin layer allows Solana developers to build more powerful dApps without a steep learning curve, mirroring the familiarity of Solana's Web3.js while introducing innovative storage solutions. By bringing scalable file systems to on-chain programs for the first time, Munich addresses a critical gap in Web3 infrastructure, enabling developers to create data-intensive applications with ease.

Community-Driven Innovation

At the heart of Munich is its community-operated DevNet, a robust network of validators and pNodes that ensures decentralized, transparent, and efficient operations. The pNodes monitoring UI, showcased in Xandeum's developer community channels, provides real-time insights into node performance and network health, empowering developers and users alike.“The community's involvement in operating validators and pNodes has been instrumental,” Blume noted.“It's a testament to the collaborative spirit driving Xandeum's vision.”

Munich also introduces real-world demo applications to highlight its capabilities. A flagship AI governance app, still in stealth mode, demonstrates the potential for secure, decentralized data management. Additionally, a lightweight demo app-akin to a decentralized Dropbox or Pastebin-showcases Munich's ability to store data on pNodes, offering a glimpse into its practical applications. These demos underscore Xandeum's commitment to bridging technological innovation with real-world utility.

Strategic Timing and Ecosystem Growth

The Munich release is strategically timed to maximize impact at Rare Evo, ensuring it captures the attention of the Web3 community.“Launching now keeps the news fresh and positions Xandeum as a leader in decentralized storage,” said Sean Dirolf, the head of growth at Xandeum. The release aligns with Xandeum's broader roadmap, including the upcoming Dutch auction for its remaining 49 Deep South era pNodes and storage-focused NFTs that multiply your STOINC (storage income), which will further incentivize community participation and ecosystem growth.

Xandeum's storage layer compatibility with multiple blockchains, reflects Xandeum's pragmatic approach to interoperability.“We're open to any chain that supports our vision,” Blume emphasized.“Whether it's Solana, or others, our focus is on delivering value to developers and users.” This flexibility positions Xandeum to adapt to the evolving Web3 landscape, fostering partnerships and expanding its reach.

Looking Ahead

The Munich release is just the beginning. Xandeum's roadmap includes enhancing redundancy, finalizing mainnet preparations, and integrating advanced analytics platforms for community-driven insights. The Dutch auction, set to follow shortly, will introduce unique NFTs tied to the storage layer, further gamifying and decentralizing participation. These steps align with Xandeum's mission to accelerate Web3 adoption through scalable, developer-friendly infrastructure.

As Web3 continues to evolve, Munich sets a new standard for decentralized storage, combining innovation, accessibility, and community collaboration. By empowering developers with tools that are both powerful and familiar, Xandeum is paving the way for the next generation of dApps and blockchain applications.

About Xandeum

Xandeum is a pioneering scalable storage layer for Web3, designed to empower smart contracts to access exabyte-scalable on-chain file systems that warrant developers and communities with secure, decentralized data solutions. Through its open-source infrastructure and the Xandeum Foundation, Xandeum drives innovation, supports ecosystem growth, and collaborates with the XAND DAO to advance the future of decentralized systems.

