Laura Beers
Professor Beers's research focuses on modern British and comparative politics. She is particularly interested in the ways in which politics both influences and is shaped by cultural and social life, and in the role of the mass media in modern society. She is the author of three books, including most recently Orwell's Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century (Norton, 2024), which won the LA Times Book Award for Biography and the Shorenstein Center's Goldsmith Book Prize, and was selected a best book of the year by the New Yorker and the BBC History Magazine. She was recently awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship to support her work on the politics of artificial reproduction since the birth of the first IVF baby in 1978.Experience
-
2020–present
Professor of History, American University
-
2007
Harvard University, PhD/History
2000
Princeton University, AB/History
-
2024
Orwell's Ghosts: Wisdom and Warnings for the Twenty-First Century,
2016
Red Ellen: The Life of Ellen Wilkinson, Socialist, Feminist, Internationalist,
2010
Your Britain: Media and the Making of the Labour Party,
