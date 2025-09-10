MENAFN - The Conversation) Associate Professor of Business Analytics and Information Systems, Quinnipiac University Profile Articles Activity

Tamilla Triantoro, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the School of Business at Quinnipiac University. She has directed programs in Business Analytics at Quinnipiac University and the University of Connecticut, and served as a co-director of the M&T Bank Center for Women and Business at Quinnipiac University. Tamilla Triantoro's expertise is in Artificial Intelligence, Human-AI Collaboration, and the Future of Work. She has shared her insights globally, presenting her research at academic conferences and industry events on six continents.

With a Ph.D. from the City University of New York, where she researched online user behavior, professor Triantoro brings a deep understanding of the human element to her work. Tamilla Triantoro is the council member of the Human Race Research Center and the co-author of Converging Minds: The Creative Potential of Collaborative AI written with Aleksandra Przegalinska.

–present Associate Professor of Business Analytics and Information Systems, Quinnipiac University

Experience