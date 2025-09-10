MENAFN - The Conversation) Associate Professor of Economics, School of Business, University of Wollongong Profile Articles Activity

Associate Professor Amir Arjomandi is the School Research Leader for Research Culture and Researcher Development in the School of Business and Co-Director of the Centre for Contemporary Australasian Business and Economics Studies (CCABES) at the University of Wollongong. His research focuses on applied economics, with a particular emphasis on efficiency and productivity analysis, and financial economics. His work has influenced industry, been reported in major media outlets, and informed Australian Senate reports, alongside publications in leading academic journals.