Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-19 09:04:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:37 AM EST - Liberty Gold Corp. : Reports results from its Phase 5A metallurgical program at the Company's Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southeast Idaho. The new results confirm consistent, robust gold recoveries across previously untested areas, supporting the feasibility development of a run-of-mine heap leach processing flowsheet at Black Pine. Liberty Gold Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.37.

