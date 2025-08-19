403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:39 AM EST - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd : Announced its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Company's shares will commence trading at the open of the market on August 19, under its existing ticker symbol "SXGCF". Shareholders will not need to take any action. Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $5.20.
