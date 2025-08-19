Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Becomes Most Awarded Entrepreneurship Book Of All Time
Colin C. Campbell's Bestselling Playbook for Founders Surpasses 31 International Awards
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Colin C. Campbell has reached a historic milestone in business publishing. His bestselling book, Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., has become the most awarded entrepreneurship book of all time , receiving over 31 global recognitions -including top honors from the most respected names in publishing.
Top Honors & Industry-Leading Awards:
-
Axiom Business Book Awards (2025) – Gold Medal, Entrepreneurship / Small Business
Nautilus Book Awards (2025) – Silver, Business & Leadership (Large Publisher/Large Hybrid)
Kirkus Reviews (2024) Best Indie Business Books
Independent Publisher Book Awards– IPPY (2025) – Gold Medal, Business/Career/Sales
IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards (2024) – Silver Medal, Business & Career
The International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best Interior Design
The International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best New Nonfiction
American Legacy Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship & Small Business
Book Excellence Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship
"My goal was never just to write another business book," said Campbell. "I wanted to create a real-world playbook that demystifies the startup journey-from the first spark of an idea to the final exit and beyond. These awards reflect the global need for that kind of guidance-and the incredible resilience of entrepreneurs who keep building."
A Definitive Guide for Founders at Every Stage
Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. provides a structured blueprint for entrepreneurs to move confidently through the four core phases of business: Starting , Scaling , Exiting , and Repeating . The book combines practical insights, proven systems, and real-world stories from Campbell's 30-year career in startups.
Other Awards Listed by Year
2024
-
Kirkus Reviews – Kirkus Star
National Indie Excellence Awards – Finalist, Entrepreneurship
National Indie Excellence Awards – Finalist, Book Interior Design
Independent Publisher Book Awards – Bronze Medal, Non-Fiction
International Book Awards – Finalist, Best Cover Design: Nonfiction
International Book Awards – Finalist, Business: Entrepreneurship & Small Business
IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards – Silver Medal, Business
Independent Publisher Book Awards– IPPY – Bronze Medal, Nonfiction
American Legacy Book Awards – Finalist, Business: General
American Legacy Book Awards – Finalist, Nonfiction: General
Goody Business Book Awards – Winner, Startups
Goody Business Book Awards – Winner, Entrepreneurism
Goody Business Book Awards – Finalist, Small Business
Goody Business Book Awards – Finalist, Career Success & Small Business
Nonfiction Book Awards – Gold, Small Business / Entrepreneurship
IndieReader Awards – Business, Best New Nonfiction, Cover Design
International Impact Book Awards – Business, Entrepreneurship, Cover, Interior Design
American Bookfest – Nonfiction - Business - Entrepreneurship
2025
-
PenCraft Book Awards – Winner, Non-Fiction: Business / Finance
Firebird Book Awards – Winner, Business / Entrepreneurship
Firebird Book Awards – Best Book Title
The ANDY Awards - Finalist
About the Author
Colin C. Campbell is a veteran entrepreneur, investor, and educator who has built and exited multiple companies over his 30-year career. He is the co-founder of Startup Club , the largest entrepreneur community on Clubhouse, and an advocate for empowering the next generation of founders.
About the Book
Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., published by Forbes Books, is a tactical guide designed to help entrepreneurs confidently move through each stage of the business journey. It's available now in bookstores and online retailers worldwide. It's been praised as the "most awarded entrepreneurial book of all time."
Visit: |
Media Contact: Mimi Ostrander | [email protected]
