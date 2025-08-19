Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Becomes Most Awarded Entrepreneurship Book Of All Time

Colin C. Campbell's Bestselling Playbook for Founders Surpasses 31 International Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Colin C. Campbell has reached a historic milestone in business publishing. His bestselling book, Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., has become the most awarded entrepreneurship book of all time , receiving over 31 global recognitions -including top honors from the most respected names in publishing.

Top Honors & Industry-Leading Awards:



Axiom Business Book Awards (2025) – Gold Medal, Entrepreneurship / Small Business



Nautilus Book Awards (2025) – Silver, Business & Leadership (Large Publisher/Large Hybrid)



Kirkus Reviews (2024) Best Indie Business Books



Independent Publisher Book Awards– IPPY (2025) – Gold Medal, Business/Career/Sales



IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards (2024) – Silver Medal, Business & Career



The International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best Interior Design



The International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best New Nonfiction



American Legacy Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Book Excellence Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship

"My goal was never just to write another business book," said Campbell. "I wanted to create a real-world playbook that demystifies the startup journey-from the first spark of an idea to the final exit and beyond. These awards reflect the global need for that kind of guidance-and the incredible resilience of entrepreneurs who keep building."

A Definitive Guide for Founders at Every Stage

Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. provides a structured blueprint for entrepreneurs to move confidently through the four core phases of business: Starting , Scaling , Exiting , and Repeating . The book combines practical insights, proven systems, and real-world stories from Campbell's 30-year career in startups.

Other Awards Listed by Year

2024



Kirkus Reviews – Kirkus Star



National Indie Excellence Awards – Finalist, Entrepreneurship



National Indie Excellence Awards – Finalist, Book Interior Design



Independent Publisher Book Awards – Bronze Medal, Non-Fiction



International Book Awards – Finalist, Best Cover Design: Nonfiction



International Book Awards – Finalist, Business: Entrepreneurship & Small Business



IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards – Silver Medal, Business



Independent Publisher Book Awards– IPPY – Bronze Medal, Nonfiction



American Legacy Book Awards – Finalist, Business: General



American Legacy Book Awards – Finalist, Nonfiction: General



Goody Business Book Awards – Winner, Startups



Goody Business Book Awards – Winner, Entrepreneurism



Goody Business Book Awards – Finalist, Small Business



Goody Business Book Awards – Finalist, Career Success & Small Business



Nonfiction Book Awards – Gold, Small Business / Entrepreneurship



IndieReader Awards – Business, Best New Nonfiction, Cover Design



International Impact Book Awards – Business, Entrepreneurship, Cover, Interior Design

American Bookfest – Nonfiction - Business - Entrepreneurship

2025



PenCraft Book Awards – Winner, Non-Fiction: Business / Finance



Firebird Book Awards – Winner, Business / Entrepreneurship



Firebird Book Awards – Best Book Title

The ANDY Awards - Finalist

About the Author

Colin C. Campbell is a veteran entrepreneur, investor, and educator who has built and exited multiple companies over his 30-year career. He is the co-founder of Startup Club , the largest entrepreneur community on Clubhouse, and an advocate for empowering the next generation of founders.

About the Book

Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., published by Forbes Books, is a tactical guide designed to help entrepreneurs confidently move through each stage of the business journey. It's available now in bookstores and online retailers worldwide. It's been praised as the "most awarded entrepreneurial book of all time."

Visit: |

Media Contact: Mimi Ostrander | [email protected]

SOURCE Colin C. Campbell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED