Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. Becomes Most Awarded Entrepreneurship Book Of All Time


2025-08-19 09:01:37
Colin C. Campbell's Bestselling Playbook for Founders Surpasses 31 International Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Colin C. Campbell has reached a historic milestone in business publishing. His bestselling book, Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., has become the most awarded entrepreneurship book of all time , receiving over 31 global recognitions -including top honors from the most respected names in publishing.

Top Honors & Industry-Leading Awards:

  • Axiom Business Book Awards (2025) – Gold Medal, Entrepreneurship / Small Business
  • Nautilus Book Awards (2025) – Silver, Business & Leadership (Large Publisher/Large Hybrid)
  • Kirkus Reviews (2024) Best Indie Business Books
  • Independent Publisher Book Awards– IPPY (2025) – Gold Medal, Business/Career/Sales
  • IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards (2024) – Silver Medal, Business & Career
  • The International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best Interior Design
  • The International Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Best New Nonfiction
  • American Legacy Book Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship & Small Business
  • Book Excellence Awards (2024) – Winner, Entrepreneurship

"My goal was never just to write another business book," said Campbell. "I wanted to create a real-world playbook that demystifies the startup journey-from the first spark of an idea to the final exit and beyond. These awards reflect the global need for that kind of guidance-and the incredible resilience of entrepreneurs who keep building."

A Definitive Guide for Founders at Every Stage

Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat. provides a structured blueprint for entrepreneurs to move confidently through the four core phases of business: Starting , Scaling , Exiting , and Repeating . The book combines practical insights, proven systems, and real-world stories from Campbell's 30-year career in startups.

Other Awards Listed by Year

2024

  • Kirkus Reviews – Kirkus Star
  • National Indie Excellence Awards – Finalist, Entrepreneurship
  • National Indie Excellence Awards – Finalist, Book Interior Design
  • Independent Publisher Book Awards – Bronze Medal, Non-Fiction
  • International Book Awards – Finalist, Best Cover Design: Nonfiction
  • International Book Awards – Finalist, Business: Entrepreneurship & Small Business
  • IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards – Silver Medal, Business
  • Independent Publisher Book Awards– IPPY – Bronze Medal, Nonfiction
  • American Legacy Book Awards – Finalist, Business: General
  • American Legacy Book Awards – Finalist, Nonfiction: General
  • Goody Business Book Awards – Winner, Startups
  • Goody Business Book Awards – Winner, Entrepreneurism
  • Goody Business Book Awards – Finalist, Small Business
  • Goody Business Book Awards – Finalist, Career Success & Small Business
  • Nonfiction Book Awards – Gold, Small Business / Entrepreneurship
  • IndieReader Awards – Business, Best New Nonfiction, Cover Design
  • International Impact Book Awards – Business, Entrepreneurship, Cover, Interior Design
  • American Bookfest – Nonfiction - Business - Entrepreneurship

2025

  • PenCraft Book Awards – Winner, Non-Fiction: Business / Finance
  • Firebird Book Awards – Winner, Business / Entrepreneurship
  • Firebird Book Awards – Best Book Title
  • The ANDY Awards - Finalist

About the Author

Colin C. Campbell is a veteran entrepreneur, investor, and educator who has built and exited multiple companies over his 30-year career. He is the co-founder of Startup Club , the largest entrepreneur community on Clubhouse, and an advocate for empowering the next generation of founders.

About the Book

Start. Scale. Exit. Repeat., published by Forbes Books, is a tactical guide designed to help entrepreneurs confidently move through each stage of the business journey. It's available now in bookstores and online retailers worldwide. It's been praised as the "most awarded entrepreneurial book of all time."

Visit: |
Media Contact: Mimi Ostrander | [email protected]

SOURCE Colin C. Campbell

