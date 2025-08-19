Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LASER BEAM SPLITTERS Znse WITH S OR P POLARIZATION COATINGS

2025-08-19 09:01:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Precision manufactured, Laser Research Beam Splitters are coated on surface "1" 50% ±3% reflectance and surface "2" has an anti-reflective coat for 0.25% max. reflectance. Featuring a surface finish of 40-20 scratch-dig per MIL-O-13830, flatness is one-fortieth wave max. at 10.6 microns, and parallelism is 3 Arc/mins max.

Laser Research Beam Splitters are priced according to size and quantity; stocked in popular sizes.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]

MENAFN19082025003732001241ID1109947624

