LASER BEAM SPLITTERS Znse WITH S OR P POLARIZATION COATINGS
Precision manufactured, Laser Research Beam Splitters are coated on surface "1" 50% ±3% reflectance and surface "2" has an anti-reflective coat for 0.25% max. reflectance. Featuring a surface finish of 40-20 scratch-dig per MIL-O-13830, flatness is one-fortieth wave max. at 10.6 microns, and parallelism is 3 Arc/mins max.
Laser Research Beam Splitters are priced according to size and quantity; stocked in popular sizes.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Laser Research Optics
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
