LASER BEAM SPLITTERS Znse WITH S OR P POLARIZATION COATINGS

Precision manufactured, Laser Research Beam Splitters are coated on surface "1" 50% ±3% reflectance and surface "2" has an anti-reflective coat for 0.25% max. reflectance. Featuring a surface finish of 40-20 scratch-dig per MIL-O-13830, flatness is one-fortieth wave max. at 10.6 microns, and parallelism is 3 Arc/mins max.

Laser Research Beam Splitters are priced according to size and quantity; stocked in popular sizes.

