Intercept Music Strengthens Global Outreach With Appointment Of Industry Expert Ariana Arciniega

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Arciniega, with her robust industry resume, has fortified her track record with her recent accomplishments in Latin music, one of the fastest growing musical genres. She launched and led Believe's Artist Services department in Latin America and ran, for over 10 years, Sofar Sounds Mexico, a global community of live music concerts. Arciniega joined Ingrooves, now known as the Virgin Music Group, in 2020 as Mexico's Country Manager. In this role, she managed relationships with local labels like Serca Music, and built a commercial team to promote releases from labels and artists such as, Dirty Hit (), and

Arciniega also strategically expanded Virgin's regional roster with key signings. Her career continued to evolve when Ingrooves transitioned into Virgin Music Group and she became the Head of Business Development and Label Strategy for Latin America.

"Ariana Arciniega is an extreme powerhouse of talent," cites Ralph Tashjian, Intercept Music founder and chairman. "As we continue to press our technology lead in independent music marketing and distribution, our vision for Intercept Music is greatly uplifted with the skill, knowledge and contacts Ariana brings to the table. Her positioning as EVP Global Operations & Business Development Strategy will tactically catapult Intercept Music on a universal level. We are excited to have her on our team!"

"I love what Intercept Music embodies," notes Ariana Arciniega, Intercept Music's Executive Vice President Global Operations & Business Development Strategy. "My mission is to leverage the innovative Intercept platform with my experience and deliver an expanded scope of personalized and robust solutions for artists worldwide. Independent labels and artists are the new driving force in our industry, and my focus is to continue to provide them, via Intercept Music, with the evolving tools they need to continue to create and be heard."

Intercept Music empowers independent artists and labels with innovative entertainment technology. The company provides cutting-edge tools and services for premium distribution, dynamic social media, targeted marketing, impactful merchandising, and customizable promotional services. Intercept's exclusive and innovative software grants artists access to a wealth of AI-powered features, enabling them to use predictive marketing to optimize their promotional efforts and directly connect with their target audiences. Designed specifically for the booming independent music sector, Intercept Music helps artists grow their audiences and generate revenue.

Discover more at interceptmusic

