Montway Auto Transport Named To Inc. 5000 List For Seventh Time

Sustained growth and market leadership fueled by strategic partnerships, including new programs for AARP and USAA members

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto Transport , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics brokerages, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the seventh time. This sustained success reflects Montway's commitment to expanding its customer base through innovative strategies and new partnerships, including programs with AARP and USAA.

Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list once more highlights Montway's dynamic performance and steady growth approach. The company, ranked No. 4,530, reported a three-year revenue growth of 69 percent and continues to explore new customer channels to strengthen its position in the automotive logistics market.

Montway's strategic partnerships are a key driver of its continued momentum. Since launch, orders from AARP members have increased by 90 percent through July, reflecting strong adoption and rising demand for reliable, seamless vehicle transport. The USAA partnership has delivered a 50 percent increase in member orders within the first three months, underscoring the appeal for tailored shipping benefits for military members, veterans, and their families.

"It's an honor to be the trusted partner for organizations like AARP and USAA," said Tom Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "Seeing the incredible demand from their members affirms our mission to make auto transport a seamless, reliable experience for everyone. We will continue to explore strategic partnerships that bring this level of service to more valuable communities."

Through the AARP partnership and the USAA Perks program, members receive exclusive savings on Montway's nationwide door-to-door auto transport services. Customers enjoy greater peace of mind and a seamless shipping experience for seasonal moves, online car purchases, Permanent Change of Station orders, and more. These programs also help members navigate major life changes, from snowbirds heading to warmer destinations for the winter to retirees settling into a new home.

Montway's services include guaranteed pickup, enclosed car shipping, and standard open transport, supported by advanced logistics technology that includes order status tracking, and extended customer service hours, 365 days a year. The company's reputation for quality service is backed by an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, a Net Promoter Score of 75 (nearly double the industry average), and over 100,000 online reviews.

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than a million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 75, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies seven times. For more information, visit .

