The National Police Association Calls For Volunteers To Back The Blue In Legislative Battles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With crime in the headlines, we need the public's help more than ever," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "This is a critical moment. Our supporters' voices can be game-changers in legislative debates. We're calling on everyone who stands against crime to speak out and help us pass laws that keep our communities safe."

Volunteers on the CTA Team will receive an email when important crime-fighting and pro-law enforcement bills or policies are up for consideration. Each alert will highlight the issue at stake – from officer safety initiatives to anti-crime measures – and include clear instructions on who to contact (such as local representatives, members of Congress, or city councilors) and a concise message of support. With a few clicks or a phone call, volunteers can easily urge lawmakers to support the police and enact commonsense public safety reforms.

"By joining our Call to Action team, you'll be the first to know when a crucial vote is coming up," Fitzsimmons explained. "You might get an alert saying, for example, 'Act now to support Officer Safety Bill 2025 – vote being held this week,' along with your legislators' contact info and a pre-drafted message. It's simple but powerful – a minute of your time can make a huge difference in the outcome." According to Fitzsimmons, even a few dozen personal emails or calls to a lawmaker can strengthen their stance, especially on closely contested bills. The CTA Team aims to generate thousands of constituent interactions in support of crime-fighting policies.

Interested supporters can sign up immediately by visiting the National Police Association's website (nationalpolice) and clicking "Join our Call to Action Team." There is no cost to join, and participants from all backgrounds – whether retired law enforcement, concerned citizens, or community leaders – are welcome. After signing up, volunteers will receive a CTA email when legislation is introduced or at a critical point.

About the National Police Association: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement efforts through advocacy, education, and law. For more information, visit NationalPolice .

