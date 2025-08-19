German National Tourist Office Leverages Guidegeek AI Technology To Engage American Travelers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Americans know about Berlin and Oktoberfest, but Germany has such a wide range of travel experiences," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "There are castles everywhere, amazing food and wine, pristine nature and incredible art and music. This new AI travel genius is designed to make it extremely easy for travelers to dive deeper into all Germany has to offer and plan an unforgettable trip."

Travelers can access Emma on WhatsApp or visit the Germany – The Travel Destination Facebook page, tap the message button and enter any travel or tourism question about Germany. The natural language AI will respond with instant customized recommendations based on the information users share, such as interests, preferences, group size, ages and more. Travelers can use the feature to plan trips well ahead of time or for on-the-go suggestions as they explore Germany.

"We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking, technology focused destination marketing organization," says Ricarda Lindner, Regional Manager for the Americas and Director of the Foreign Representative Offices USA at German National Tourist Office. "Artificial intelligence has clearly had a breakthrough in the past couple of years, and we are thrilled to be using the latest generative AI tool to engage travelers in planning an unforgettable, perfectly tailored trip to Germany."

Emma engages users in conversation about visiting Germany, helping foster a deeper connection to the destination. It can plan an entire itinerary, or answer specific questions about historical sites, parks, lesser known attractions, museums and more. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from the GNTO as well as over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology .

"GuideGeek draws from such a vast pool of information, both from the GNTO and many other sources, that it always recommends a different range of options depending on the specific question each user asked," explains Lindner.

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany's positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country. travel

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork | guidegeek

