Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Retail Earnings Kick Off


2025-08-19 09:01:36

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

  • Stocks are mixed after Monday saw little change to the major averages. The retail sector will make headlines today as NYSE-listed Home Depot released earnings ahead of market open.
  • Investors will be keeping a close eye on the numbers to gauge how the consumer is faring amid inflation and trade policy uncertainty.
  • Investors are bracing for what the Fed says later this week at its annual Economic Policy Symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Chair Powell will deliver his remarks on Friday.

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN19082025003732001241ID1109947612

