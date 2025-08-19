Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Expanded cloud compatibility and built-in capabilities like compression, provisioning and replication can help enterprises simplify operations and reduce storage costs by up to 40%

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara , the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the availability of Virtual Storage Platform One Software-Defined Storage (VSP One SDS) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store that provides applications and services for use on Azure. Hitachi Vantara customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. The update gives enterprises the ability to manage and protect data across Azure and on-premises systems, with built-in provisioning, compression and replication capabilities that can reduce operational complexity and help control cloud costs.

This expansion comes as organizations face mounting pressure to do more with less. According to IDC *, 82% of cloud buyers said their cloud requires modernization, with challenges such as skills gaps, staffing shortages and the complexity of managing hybrid and multicloud environments. That inefficiency, combined with the rapid growth of data and limited visibility across hybrid environments, has led to billions of dollars in unnecessary spending and a growing push for automation, governance and tighter cost control.

To help address these challenges, VSP One SDS now offers support for Azure, enabling users to provision, manage and protect storage through a single control plane, powered by Hitachi Vantara's VSP 360 unified management software solution. This centralized management layer simplifies operations across on-premises and cloud environments without the need to retool or rewrite applications. Built-in thin provisioning and enterprise-grade compression can help reduce cloud storage costs by up to 40%, while two-way asynchronous replication supports disaster recovery, improves uptime and speeds recovery during outages. These capabilities allow teams to migrate, test and scale workloads across environments without disruption, enabling faster DevOps cycles, more agile infrastructure planning and more resilient business continuity. The platform also delivers always-on availability and high performance at scale, backed by a long-standing track record of trust.

"Enterprises are under pressure to modernize infrastructure without disrupting what already works," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara . "By bringing VSP One to Microsoft Azure, we're helping Azure customers extend the value of their existing investments while introducing new levels of resiliency, efficiency and simplicity. Our partner ecosystem plays a critical role in enabling that flexibility by helping organizations move at their own pace while keeping costs and complexity in check."

The addition of Azure support also gives Hitachi Vantara customers and partners greater flexibility and choice when planning and deploying hybrid cloud environments. With Azure cloud integration as a consistent foundation, organizations can enhance protection, improve operational efficiency and maximize the value of existing Hitachi Vantara storage. This seamless connectivity supports a more agile, resilient approach to hybrid IT, backed by trusted partners who can provide the expertise and support needed to simplify implementation and scale at pace.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes Hitachi Vantara's VSP One, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues," said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp . "Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like Hitachi Vantara, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently and spending smarter."

The broader VSP One platform serves as a unified foundation for block, file and object storage across on-premises systems and the cloud. This gives organizations a consistent experience wherever data resides, helping reduce silos, improve visibility and simplify operations in hybrid environments. VSP One is engineered for continuous availability, with a target of 99.999% uptime to help minimize downtime and reduce the need for redundant infrastructure. That level of reliability supports native data movement between environments and enables business continuity without the burden of re-architecture or duplication.

These advancements are part of a strategy to unify data operations and simplify management across hybrid and distributed environments through the VSP One platform. It builds on prior support for block and object storage and the launch of VSP 360 , which adds centralized automation, visibility and control to help organizations manage data more consistently across cloud and on-premises systems.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

