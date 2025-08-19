Mosquito Joe Urges Homeowners To Stay Vigilant As Mosquito Activity Surges

Above-average rainfall, high humidity, and summer heat drive increased mosquito activity

ahead of World Mosquito Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Mosquito Day approaches, Mosquito Joe ®, a Neighborly company®, is urging homeowners to take proactive steps as this summer's above-average rainfall and high temperatures in many parts of the country have created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes to thrive. With warm August temperatures, it's important for owners to continue to take steps to keep mosquitoes at bay.

The combination of frequent flooding, high humidity and warm August temperatures is fueling an uptick in mosquito activity nationwide. Experts warn these conditions could lead to increased cases of mosquito-borne illnesses such as dengue fever and West Nile virus , which have been on the rise in recent years.

"Warm temperatures and wet conditions are ideal for mosquito populations to explode," said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist and Vice President of Strategic Growth at Mosquito Joe. "Even a short summer rainstorm can trigger a major spike in mosquito presence. Staying ahead of the problem with simple, proactive actions is the best way to protect your home, yard and family from these pesky bugs."

Top Five Ways to Protect Your Home from Mosquitoes:



Remove Stagnant Water: From clogged gutters to kiddie pools to bird baths, stagnant water is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. Clean and clear gutters regularly and empty or refresh any outdoor containers that collect rainwater.

Maintain the Yard: Mosquitoes thrive in dense vegetation and standing water. Keep lawns mowed, weeds pulled and address landscape areas where water naturally pools after storms or sprinkler use.

Use Outdoor Fans: Mosquitoes are drawn to body heat, movement, and carbon dioxide. Use outdoor fans to disrupt flight paths and time your activities during cooler hours, like early morning or evening, when mosquitoes are less active.

Apply Effective Repellents: Apply mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or other EPA-approved ingredients. Protect infants and young children with mosquito netting or screens. Call in the Professionals: Consider hiring a professional pest control service like Mosquito Joe for mosquito issues that provide effective results using eco-friendly methods.

All Mosquito Joe technicians complete the Pollinator Protection Management Program, which trains them to use intelligent, environmentally friendly methods appropriate to an individual customer's yard. Their services are in accordance with state policy and emphasize prevention, education and long-term pest management that is effective and safe.

For more information on mosquito prevention and Mosquito Joe's services, visit MosquitoJoe .

About Mosquito Joe

Dedicated to making outside fun again by eliminating mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas from customers' yards, Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, is a leader in the outdoor pest control industry. The brand was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to more than 400 locations throughout the U.S. Acquired in 2018, Mosquito Joe® is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Through Neighborly and the Neighborly mobile app, Neighborly connects consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Mosquito Joe, visit . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Media Contact: Zoe Gavalis, Fishman Public Relations, 312.622.7650, [email protected]

SOURCE Mosquito Joe

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED