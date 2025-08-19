Ai Interfaces Inc. (Aiii) Unveils Fliezeye And Holy AI: Redefining How Humans Interact With Artificial Intelligence

Revolutionary AI Home System and Multi-Model Orchestration App Debut, Transforming AI From Search to Seamless Living

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ai Interfaces Inc. (Aiii), a pioneer in next-generation human–AI interaction, today announced the launch of its two flagship innovations: FliezEye, a comprehensive home and business AI system, and Holy AI, a multi-LMM (Large Multimodal Model) orchestration app that routes tasks to the most capable AI models in real time.

Together, these products represent a breakthrough in moving artificial intelligence beyond search and chat, toward hands-free, wall-to-wall integration in daily life.

FliezEye: AI That Covers Every Corner of Home and Business

FliezEye is built around a central compute station, individual room terminals, and autonomous Hive drones that monitor, respond, and assist both indoors and outdoors. It learns patterns, anticipates needs, secures properties, and enables immersive living experiences - from automated home ordering to real-time security sweeps.

Holy AI: The Orchestration Engine for the AI Era

Holy AI connects directly with today's leading large language models - including OpenAI, Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, and Grok - intelligently routing each user request to the best AI for the task. By doing so, Holy AI unlocks true productivity and creativity, ensuring the right answers, actions, or workflows every time.

"Artificial Intelligence today is fragmented. Aiii is solving the interface problem - making AI intuitive, proactive, and seamlessly embedded in everyday life," said Chris Pak, Co-Founder & CTO of Aiii. "With FliezEye and Holy AI, we're giving people the tools to live and work in harmony with the most powerful AI systems on the planet."

Aiii: Building the Interface Layer for AI

Founded in 2025, Aiii's mission is to create the universal interface for AI - bridging human interaction with multiple AI models and devices through elegant hardware, intelligent orchestration, and seamless automation. The company's debut products, FliezEye and Holy AI, lay the foundation for an ecosystem where AI is not something you search, but something you live with.

About Ai Interfaces Inc. (Aiii)

Ai Interfaces Inc. (Aiii) is a global technology company pioneering the next generation of human–AI interaction. With its flagship products FliezEye and Holy AI, Aiii is building the foundational layer for how people experience AI in their homes, businesses, and daily lives. Patents are pending across hardware, orchestration engines, and AI-driven interfaces.

