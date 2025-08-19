Tria Federal Promotes Murali Mallina To Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal (Tria) has promoted Murali Mallina to be the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Mallina will lead Tria Labs, Tria's technology innovation group, in developing and testing emerging technologies and ushering ideas through independent R&D and rapid prototyping. He will also direct Tria's eight technical practice areas: Agile, AI, Cloud, Data, Human Experience (HX), Quality, Salesforce and Security.

Mallina brings more than 25 years of experience in developing transformative software solutions, leading high-performing teams, and driving innovation across government and commercial sectors. He is a proven entrepreneur, technologist, and mentor. Bridging Silicon Valley innovation with federal mission priorities, Mallina and his team will accelerate the delivery of secure, scalable solutions for government.

“Murali's passion for innovation, combined with deep technical expertise and strong customer relationships, make him the ideal leader to deliver bold solutions that address our customers' biggest challenges,” Tria CEO Tim Borchert said.

“Under Murali's leadership, Tria Labs and our technical practices are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with artificial intelligence and revolutionizing how federal health and public safety agencies achieve their critical missions,” Borchert said.

The former CTO of Softrams, a Tria Federal company, Mallina joined Tria's technology leadership team after Softrams was acquired in November 2024. His specialized experience includes designing scalable cloud solutions, pioneering serverless architectures, and delivering enterprise level AI and machine learning applications that support mission critical systems.

“There's never been a more exciting time to be building civic digital services that create real impact for millions of people,” Mallina said.“I am fired up to take on the CTO role and harness the power of technology to make our customers successful in advancing their critical missions.

“I am incredibly proud of our team and what we have been able to accomplish so far, while also being recognized as a top workplace for technology, innovation, and cultural excellence,” Mallina said.“I'm looking forward to building on this momentum to scale and go places together.”

ABOUT TRIA FEDERAL

Tria Federal (Tria) delivers digital services and technology solutions that support the health and safety of veterans, service members and civilians. For two decades, federal agencies have relied on Tria companies to help them complete their critical missions and modernize their systems, so that they can uphold their commitment to the American people. Today, our technology innovation group Tria Labs is pushing the boundaries of what is possible through partnerships and investments in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, developing solutions for the biggest challenges that will face government tomorrow. To learn more about how we are #PoweringPossible, follow Tria on LinkedIn and visit triafed.com .

