Acquia Welcomes Chris Tranquill As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia , the digital experience leader, today announced the appointment of Chris Tranquill as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Chris succeeds Steve Reny, who is stepping down after a highly successful tenure leading the company.

Chris Tranquill joins Acquia with more than 25 years of leadership experience in customer experience software and services. Most recently, he served as CEO of Khoros, a leading provider of digital-first customer engagement solutions.

“I am thrilled to join Acquia at such an exciting moment in the company's journey,” said Chris Tranquill.“Acquia has a strong reputation for innovation and customer success, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation, deliver even greater value to our clients, and accelerate growth. I am eager to engage with our customers, partners, and the Acquia community as we chart the path forward together.”

Steve Reny said,“It has been my greatest honor to lead Acquia and work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I have every confidence that Acquia will continue to reach new heights with Chris's leadership. Chris brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I look forward to seeing all that the company will achieve in this next chapter.”

“Acquia's journey has always been fueled by bold ideas, talented people, and a relentless drive to help our customers achieve more,” said Dries Buytaert, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Acquia.“I am deeply grateful for Steve's leadership, which has laid the groundwork for an even brighter future. With Chris at the helm, I am more excited than ever for what lies ahead. Together, we will continue to innovate and shape the next chapter of digital experiences”

To learn more about Acquia, please visit .

About Acquia:

Acquia empowers ambitious digital innovators to deliver fast, intuitive digital experiences that make a real difference for their customers, employees, and communities. As the leading Drupal company, we offer a complete platform that supports every stage of their website's lifecycle, from development to delivery, backed by enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance. Drupal is the leading open source content management system (CMS) that powers millions of websites globally, known for its flexibility, security, and robust community. Our portfolio also includes solutions for digital asset management, website optimization, accessibility and accelerating activation. Organizations use our platform to lower their time to market and drive improved digital engagement and conversions. We are committed to shaping a digital future that is safe, accessible and available to all.

For media inquiries, please contact:

...