CCC, WATERAX Sell Firefighting Water Pumps To U.S. Armed Forces

CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a contract by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) for six hundred and five (605) MARK-3®Watson Edition pumps manufactured by WATERAX. As part of CCC's contract, WATERAX will supply the firefighting water pumps to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) - Troop Support.

Based in Montreal, Quebec, WATERAX is a global leader in high-pressure portable fire pumps for wildland firefighting. Its flagship MARK-3® series, first introduced in the 1960s, is widely used by forestry and firefighting agencies worldwide, including the U.S. Forest Service. Known for its durability and performance in remote and rugged environments, the MARK-3® has set the standard for moving water in challenging wildland operations. Featuring Bluetooth diagnostics, enhanced safety features, and ergonomic design, the Watson Edition builds on WATERAX's legacy of reliability while integrating modern technology.

CCC is U.S. DoD's designated contracting authority for purchases from Canada over $250,000 USD. Through the free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service , CCC enables Canadian businesses like WATERAX to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions.

About DLA Troop Support

DLA Troop Support is a major subordinate command of the Defense Logistics Agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). DLA Troop Support is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and plays a critical role in providing logistical support to the U.S. Armed Forces and other federal agencies worldwide. It spends over $20 billion annually on medical supplies, food and food service equipment, clothing and textiles, construction materials and industrial hardware.

About CCC

CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca .