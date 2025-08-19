Usio Inc. Earns 2025/2026 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today proudly announced that the Company has earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Usio. This year, 81% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 24 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Usio stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We're absolutely ecstatic to announce that Usio is now officially Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM ! This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an environment that supports our employees every single day,” said Louis Hoch, President and CEO of Usio.“Our success is powered by the incredible passion and dedication of our team. We celebrate this milestone with deep gratitude and pride-and thank every Usio employee for making this achievement possible!”

Josh Martinez, Vice President of Human Resources at Usio, added,“Usio's culture is vibrant, empowering, and deeply connected-a place where employees thrive and truly feel part of a family. We support our employees with a variety of programs usually found only at larger organizations, from employee ownership to world-class benefits. It's an exciting time to be working at Usio.”

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at:

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: , , and Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Contact:

Paul Manley

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

...

612-834-1804