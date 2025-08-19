Reddata, An RPI-CS, Inc. Division, And Carahsoft, Announce Strategic Partnership With Phison, Expanding Drive Offerings For Government-Grade Security Solutions And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALMERE, Netherlands and RESTON, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedData , an RPI-CS, Inc. division, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, are proud to announce a strategic partnership with Phison , a leading innovator in NAND controllers and storage solutions. Through this collaboration, RedData is providing“RedData Powered by Phison” solid-state drives (SSDs), empowering partners and end users with high-performance, secure and AI-ready storage options.

“This partnership with Phison and Carahsoft represents a major step forward in our mission to provide secure, high-performance and compliant storage solutions to our partners and customers,” said Bill Downer, Vice President of Business Development and Sales at RedData.“With our full suite of SED, AI-optimized and TAA-compliant drives, along with CSfC-ready integration, we are delivering an end-to-end storage solution the Government and enterprise sectors can trust.”

This expanded drive portfolio strengthens RedData's position in the storage market and enhances its ability to serve both commercial and Government customers. Through this new partnership, RedData offers multiple products optimized for AI, storage security with self-encrypting drives (SEDs) and Government-grade Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) ready products.

The expanded portfolio details include:



“RedData Powered by Phison” SSDs built to meet customer data-at-rest security requirements and support demanding AI and high-performance computing environments with top-quality endurance and speed.

Original Seagate Technology SED SSDs, including the NIAP-evaluated BarraCudaTM 515 client and the NytroTM series server storage devices, known for performance, reliability and enterprise-grade encryption. RedData, through RPI-CS, Inc., provides customers with design, deployment and maintenance support services.



Together, these offerings allow RedData to deliver complete, secure and compliant storage solutions. When paired with a trusted software partner providing Pre-Boot Authentication (PBA), this drive ecosystem becomes an NSA CSfC-ready solution which is ideal for mission critical Government and defense applications.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners recognize that as the quantity of technology solutions and data increase, so does the need for comprehensive, safe and compliant data storage,” said Erica Raymond, Program Executive for Data Storage Solutions at Carahsoft.“We are proud to partner with Phison and RedData to provide our joint customers with storage solutions that will keep their crucial data safe.”

RedData's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8600 or ... .

Visit our website at for product specific and other information.

About RedData

RedData, a division of RPI-CS, Inc., is a one-stop shop for secure data storage devices and systems. We specialize in developing commercially viable solutions that meet our customers' strict security requirements, with a focus on Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) environments. Our product portfolio features a diverse selection of certified Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs) from leading manufacturers. By working closely with customers and manufacturers from the design phase onward, we integrate additional capabilities and enhancements to meet data security needs. Our team has decades of experience in the storage industry and data-at-rest security, ensuring we deliver robust and reliable solutions.

Visit us at reddata.us .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Hardware, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

About Phison

Phison Electronics is a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, powering more than one in every five SSDs shipped worldwide. Phison has grown into a multi-billion-dollar company with over 4,500 employees-70% of which are dedicated to R&D – and more than 2,000 patents.

The company's innovations include aiDAPTIV+, an award-winning AI solution for affordable LLM training and inferencing on-premises, and Pascari, a portfolio of ultra-high-performance enterprise SSDs purpose-built for data-intensive workloads across AI, cloud, and hyperscale data centers.

