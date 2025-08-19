MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On Pattison names Happy Go Leafy the Best Kratom Brand 2025, highlighting third-party testing, COA transparency, and diverse product offerings.

Miami, Florida, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Go Leafy has been ranked as the Best Kratom Brand 2025 by OnPattison , a U.S. publication that reviews and ranks consumer products across multiple categories. The recognition reflects HGL's consistent emphasis on third-party laboratory testing and the public availability of Certificates of Analysis (COAs). The brand was also noted for its broad selection of kratom strains and formats, including powders, capsules, and extracts designed for diverse consumer preferences.

Why Happy Go Leafy Was Ranked the Best Kratom Brand 2025

The review concluded that Happy Go Leafy met the highest standards in several key areas.



Product Safety: Each batch undergoes strict safety checks to confirm compliance.



Laboratory Verification: Independent testing verifies alkaloid content and screens for contaminants.



Transparency: Batch-specific Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are published and accessible to consumers.



Accessibility: Products are offered in multiple formats, ensuring broad consumer accessibility.

Verifiable Data: Testing protocols and the consistent release of independent results carried the most weight in On Pattison's evaluation.

Key Features of Happy Go Leafy Kratom Products

During the On Pattison review, several aspects of Happy Go Leafy's kratom offerings were highlighted as key strengths:



Independent Lab Testing: Every batch undergoes third-party testing prior to release, ensuring verification of purity and alkaloid content.



Transparency of Results: Certificates of Analysis (COAs) are consistently published and made available to consumers for review.



Kratom Strains and Formats: Popular strains such as Maeng Da, Bali, Borneo, and Malay are offered in powders, capsules, and extracts.



Consumer Accessibility: Reliable shipping options and straightforward return processes provide convenience to buyers.

Competitive Pricing: Structured to balance cost considerations with adherence to testing standards.



These characteristics were cited as indicators of responsible practices within the kratom industry.

Kratom Industry Transparency and Independent Reviews

The kratom industry in the United States continues to grow while remaining under public and regulatory scrutiny. In this context, transparency in testing and sourcing has become a central measure of credibility.

Reviews from outlets such as OnPattison provide consumers with independent evaluations that emphasize accountability over promotional claims. Rankings that focus on verifiable practices, such as third-party testing and COA availability, are increasingly viewed as important resources for consumers navigating the market.

What's Next for Happy Go Leafy in the Kratom Market?

Happy Go Leafy has indicated that it will continue making independent testing results publicly available and plans to expand its portfolio with additional strains in the coming months. The company has also stated that maintaining transparency and strengthening consumer education remain core objectives as the kratom market develops.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Happy Go Leafy's Senior Product Executive, Daniel Smith, said:“We appreciate being named by OnPattison as the Best Kratom Brand for 2025. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to independent testing, transparency, and responsible expansion of strain options. It motivates us to continue prioritizing clear reporting and ensuring consumers have access to data that supports informed decisions.”

About Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy (HGL) is a U.S.-based kratom vendor focused on third-party lab verification and transparent product reporting. Its portfolio includes powders, capsules, extracts, and multiple strains sourced from trusted growers, with batch-specific Certificates of Analysis available for consumer review.

CONTACT: Company Name: Happy Go Leafy Contact Person: HGL Support Email: ... Contact Number: 213-421-8328 Website: Country: United States