JOYY To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 26, 2025
|Event Title:
|JOYY Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|Conference ID:
|#10049735
All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.
PRE-REGISTER LINK:
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
The replay will be accessible through September 4, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States:
|1-855-883-1031
|Singapore:
|800-101-3223
|Hong Kong:
|800-930-639
|Conference ID:
|#10049735
About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. With a diversified product portfolio spanning live streaming, short-form videos, casual games, instant messaging, and emerging initiatives like advertising, JOYY has evolved beyond social entertainment into a multifaceted ecosystem powered by AI and data-driven technologies. Headquartered in Singapore and operating across the globe, JOYY has fostered a vibrant user community through its localized strategies. JOYY's ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.
Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ...
