Anker Launches SOLIX C1000 Gen 2, Its Most Versatile Compact Power Station Yet

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anker SOLIX, a global leader in power delivery and storage solutions, today announced the launch of the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2, a next-generation portable power station designed for outdoor adventure, home power backup, and everyday off-grid use. Building on the success of its predecessor, the C1000 Gen 2 combines industry-leading fast charging with a compact, rugged design built for real-life scenarios.

The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 sets a new benchmark for charging speed with HyperFlashTM technology, delivering a full recharge in just 49 minutes via a standard wall outlet when UltraFast Charge Mode is enabled in the app. It outpaces the original C1000 and every comparable model on the market, making it the fastest-charging power station in its class. With a 2000W output capable of powering everything from laptops to refrigerators, it's built for both home backup and off-grid adventures. Its advanced LFP (LiFePO4) battery chemistry supports over 4,000 charging cycles, offering long-lasting durability in a compact form factor.

Key Features:



Fast Recharge : HyperFlashTM technology charges the unit from 0 to 100% in just 49 minutes.

Powerful Output: 2000W output meets daily needs, and 3000W peak output serves sudden power demands

Smart App Control : Full device management via the Anker app, including remote monitoring and firmware updates. Enhanced Safety and Lifespan : LFP battery retains 80% capacity after 4,000 cycles.



The C1000 Gen 2 is lightweight and portable, making it ideal for car camping, van life, outdoor tailgating, and home power backup. Its low-noise operation and clean energy output make it suitable for use in national parks and quiet residential settings.

Availability

The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station will be available for sign-up starting August 19, 2025, at ankersolix.com . Customers who register by September 8 will receive an exclusive launch price of $429 if applied on day of launch. Retail availability begins September 8, 2025, on Amazon and MSRP: $799

Additional Resources

For product images, specifications, and press inquiries, visit the Anker SOLIX Press Kit .

About Anker SOLIX

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at

