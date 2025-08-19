Mumbai Rains: BMC Provides Tea, Biscuits And Food Items To Passengers Stranded At Railway Stations
Taking to X, the BMC shared videos and a collage of images where the civic workers can be seen distributing food packets to the passengers inside the stranded trains and at the railway stations.
BMC wrote,“Mumbai's suburban train services are disrupted due to heavy rains. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is providing water, tea, biscuits and other food items to stranded passengers at various railway stations.”
Also, Central Railways ' Senior Divisional Commercial Manager in Mumbai also took to X and shared images of helping the stranded passengers in local trains.
He took to X and wrote,“Food & drinking water are being provided at #Vidyavihar station to Stranded passengers of the train halted due to waterlogging. Your comfort and safety remain our priority.”Arabian Sea fury:
Mumbai, which has been waterlogged following a furious rainstorm, is getting ready for a the wrath of the Arabian Sea.
The BMC issued a high-tide warning and timings for 19 August, stating gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph are very likely at 8:53 PM as the sea level may rise by 3.14 metre.
This warning comes at a time when there is 'flash flood risk' in Mumbai City, Suburban Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Thane, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, North Goa and South Goa districts until 5:30 PM today.
Amid IMD's red alert for Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the next 48 hours crucial for Mumbai and other surrounding districts, which remain on high alert.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that, as per the latest update, Modak Sagar Dam, Tansa Dam, Tulsi Lake, and Vihar Lake are overflowing, while the water level of Mithi River has touched the danger mark at Kranti Nagar, Kurla Bridge.
With agency inputs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment