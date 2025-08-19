How To Avoid Jail? Get Pregnant: Woman Gives Birth Thrice In 4 Years To Skip Prison, Leaves Social Media Shocked
Instead, she gave birth to three children with one man over four years. Under Chinese law, women who are pregnant or nursing can serve their sentence outside prison. It is usually done at home or in a hospital, with supervision by local authorities.Also Read | Bengaluru man leaves ₹1.2 cr job to support pregnant wife, internet reacts
They must provide medical or pregnancy reports every three months, and inspections are carried out regularly. The South China Morning Post reported that, after years of evasion, Chen had finally been brought to justice.
In May 2025, an inspection showed that, though she had just delivered her third baby, the child did not live with her. Records revealed the child was registered under her former husband's sister, making it legally hers.
Chen later admitted she had divorced. Her first two children were with her ex-husband. And, the third was given to his sister, the publication added.Also Read | Rihanna's unique maternity fashion: Pregnant mama makes style statement
Authorities decided she had misused pregnancy as an excuse to escape jail. With less than a year left, she was sent to a detention centre to finish her sentence.
Social media users reacted to this bizarre incident.
“I was more shocked that she could get pregnant when she wanted,” SCMP quoted one of them as saying.Also Read | Five-month pregnant wife beaten by husband over 'excess salt' in food, dies
“Judging from my own experience, it is easier to get pregnant right after giving birth,” observed another.
Another user commented,“I pity the three children who were born only because their mother wanted to escape prison.”Chen Hong not the only woman to do this
Chen Hong is not the first woman to apply this strategy to avoid her jail term. A Chinese woman named Zeng avoided prison for ten years by becoming pregnant again and again.
She was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption in 2005 but escaped jail because she was pregnant at the time. After the probation decision, she even went for an abortion.
From 2006 onwards, Zeng reported 14 pregnancies in ten years. One was false while 13 were genuine, according to People's Daily Online.
This cycle allowed her to delay serving her sentence for a decade. Her unusual tactic finally came to an end when the court sent her to prison in 2015.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment