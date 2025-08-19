Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says 'It's Possible Putin Doesn't Want To Make Deal' Urges Zelenskyy-Putin Meeting First

2025-08-19 09:00:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

President Donald Trump cautioned on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be ready to reach an agreement with Ukraine, adding that Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should meet directly. 

“It's possible that Putin doesn't want to make a deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends.“First, let them meet. I called Putin yesterday. I do have a good relationship. All that matters is that we get things. I don't care about the relationship. I do have a good relationship with him, but I want to get things done.” 

He described relations between the two leaders as improving, albeit slowly.“Think Zelenskyy and Putin are doing okay. They're getting along a little bit better,” the President said.

Still, Trump warned that progress would depend on concessions from both sides.“I hope President Putin is going to be good. If he's not, it's going to be a rough situation, and I hope that President Zelenskyy will do what he has to do. He has to show some flexibility also,” he said.

