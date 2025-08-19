Airline-Style Baggage Charges In Trains? Railways' New Rules Explained

Soon, your baggage on the train may have to undergo a weight check! In keeping with airline policies, Indian Railways is enforcing strict luggage regulations for train travellers. Railway passengers will soon have to have their bags weighed by electronic devices, under the proposed regulations. According to a TOI report, the program is probably going to be put into place at significant train stops, with rigorous weight restriction enforcement. According to the article, train passengers will be subject to additional fees if their luggage is discovered to be overweight or large.

Luggage Charges by Indian Railways

First, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, and Etawah are among the key railway stations in the NCR area where the project is being carried out. Depending on the travel class, different baggage allowances apply.



AC first-class passengers are allowed to bring up to 70 kilogrammes, but AC two-tier passengers are only allowed to bring 50 kg.

Passengers in sleeping class and AC three-tier are permitted to weigh up to 40 kilogrammes. The maximum weight for passengers in general class is 35 kilogrammes.

According to the TOI article, fines may be imposed for bags that are excessively big and take up room on board, regardless of their weight.

"The move is aimed at ensuring a more efficient and comfortable travel experience, especially for passengers on long-distance routes," according to a quotation from Himanshu Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager, North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj.

With an expenditure of Rs 960 crore, the Prayagraj Junction railway station is presently undergoing substantial renovations as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. With the addition of a nine-story structure with first-rate amenities, the project seeks to transform the station into a model rail hub. These amenities will include digital information screens, automated ticket machines, rainwater collecting, solar power systems, high-speed Wi-Fi, and spacious waiting spaces.

The idea also calls for opening upscale single-brand shops in Indian Railways' refurbished stations, per the TOI article. According to a railways official, these stores will sell apparel, shoes, gadgets, and travel essentials in an effort to improve passenger convenience, boost railway profits, and give stations a contemporary, airport-like feel. "Once completed, Prayagraj Junction is set to become a model for station redevelopment, with Kanpur and Gwalior among those expected to follow in its footsteps," said Shukla.