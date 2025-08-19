Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Enters List Of Top 7 Highest Grossing Tamil Movies World Wide

Top 7: Highest Grossing Tamil Movies: Rajinikanth's latest release 'Jailer' has become the 7th film to cross the 400 crore mark worldwide. Notably, three of the top 7 films are by Rajinikanth alone. Take a look at all 7 films

Released in 2018 and directed by S. Shankar, this Rajinikanth starrer grossed ₹691 crore worldwide. It earned ₹172 crore overseas, ₹407 crore net, and ₹519 crore gross in India.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this 2023 Thalapathy Vijay starrer grossed ₹605 crore worldwide. Its India net collection was ₹341 crore, gross ₹401.9 crore, and overseas earnings were ₹204 crore.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this 2023 Rajinikanth starrer grossed ₹604.5 crore globally. It earned ₹196 crore overseas, with a net collection of ₹348.55 crore and gross of ₹408.5 crore in India.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this 2022 film starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Ravi Mohan, and Karthi grossed ₹488.36 crore worldwide. It earned ₹266.54 crore net and ₹313.36 crore gross in India, and ₹175 crore overseas.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this 2023 Thalapathy Vijay starrer grossed ₹457 crore worldwide. It earned ₹252.59 crore net and ₹296.75 crore gross in India, and ₹160.25 crore overseas.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this 2022 Kamal Haasan starrer grossed ₹414.43 crore worldwide. It earned ₹247.32 crore net and ₹289.43 crore gross in India, and ₹125 crore overseas.