Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Enters List Of Top 7 Highest Grossing Tamil Movies World Wide

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Enters List Of Top 7 Highest Grossing Tamil Movies World Wide


2025-08-19 09:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Top 7: Highest Grossing Tamil Movies: Rajinikanth's latest release 'Jailer' has become the 7th film to cross the 400 crore mark worldwide. Notably, three of the top 7 films are by Rajinikanth alone. Take a look at all 7 films

Released in 2018 and directed by S. Shankar, this Rajinikanth starrer grossed ₹691 crore worldwide. It earned ₹172 crore overseas, ₹407 crore net, and ₹519 crore gross in India.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this 2023 Thalapathy Vijay starrer grossed ₹605 crore worldwide. Its India net collection was ₹341 crore, gross ₹401.9 crore, and overseas earnings were ₹204 crore.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, this 2023 Rajinikanth starrer grossed ₹604.5 crore globally. It earned ₹196 crore overseas, with a net collection of ₹348.55 crore and gross of ₹408.5 crore in India.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this 2022 film starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Ravi Mohan, and Karthi grossed ₹488.36 crore worldwide. It earned ₹266.54 crore net and ₹313.36 crore gross in India, and ₹175 crore overseas.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this 2023 Thalapathy Vijay starrer grossed ₹457 crore worldwide. It earned ₹252.59 crore net and ₹296.75 crore gross in India, and ₹160.25 crore overseas.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this 2022 Kamal Haasan starrer grossed ₹414.43 crore worldwide. It earned ₹247.32 crore net and ₹289.43 crore gross in India, and ₹125 crore overseas.

MENAFN19082025007385015968ID1109947566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search