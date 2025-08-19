J&K Police Attaches Property Of 'Active' Terrorist In Anantnag

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) Police in J&K's Anantnag district said on Tuesday that it has attached the immovable property of an active terrorist.

A police statement said that Anantnag Police, in its continued crackdown on the terror ecosystem, has attached immovable property belonging to an active terrorist under relevant provisions of law.

The land falling under Khasra No. 165min situated at Guree, Bijbehara, and owned by Adil Hussain Thoker, son of Wali Mohammed Thoke, resident of Guree, Bijbehara, an active terrorist, has been attached under Section 83 of CrPC.

The action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 11/2023 registered under Sections 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 2/3 of the EIMCO Act.

This attachment is part of lawful measures aimed at dismantling the support structure of terrorism in the district. Such actions will continue against individuals found aiding or involved in unlawful and anti-national activities.

Joint forces, including the army, CAPFs and the J&K Police, have been carrying out coordinated target-specific operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

These operations are aimed at dismantling the entire ecosystem of terror in J&K rather than focusing only on the elimination of gun-wielding terrorists.

Police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, security, and the rule of law in the district.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the joint forces, as it is believed that the funds generated by hawala rackets and drug smuggling are used to fund terrorism.

While the army guards the over 740 km long line of control (LoC) in J&K, the CAPFs and the local police carry out operations against terrorism in the hinterland.

J&K L-G has been personally reviewing the security operations, and in periodic reviews, he has been laying stress on the terror ecosystem and not just terrorist specific operations.