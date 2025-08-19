403
Japan’s Supermarket Rice Prices Soar to USD25.26 Per 5 Kilograms
(MENAFN) Japan's average retail price for rice in supermarkets climbed sharply to 3,737 yen (approximately 25.26 USD) per 5 kilograms in the week ending August 10, official figures revealed.
This marks an increase of 195 yen compared to the prior week, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported.
The ministry attributed the rise to the launch of sales for this year’s new rice crop, which tends to carry a higher price tag than stored rice supplies.
Data collected from weekly surveys of roughly 1,000 supermarkets nationwide showed that branded rice—categorized by single production area and variety—averaged 4,239 yen per 5 kg, reflecting a 37 yen uptick from the previous week. Meanwhile, blended rice varieties, including stockpiled rice, averaged 3,190 yen.
