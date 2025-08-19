403
Air Canada Set to Restart Flights Following Union Deal
(MENAFN) Air Canada announced Tuesday that it will begin restoring operations in phases following a breakthrough in mediated talks with the union representing its flight attendants.
The move comes after the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) agreed to an immediate return to work for the airline’s 10,000 flight attendants. This commitment enables both Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge to restart flights that have been grounded since Saturday, according to a company news release.
"Restarting a major carrier like Air Canada is a complex undertaking. Full restoration may require a week or more," said Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau.
Initial flights are set to depart Tuesday evening. However, the carrier warned that it could take up to ten days to fully normalize operations. During this transition, some services will remain canceled while flight schedules are gradually stabilized, the airline stated.
The mediated deal offers critical relief to Air Canada, which typically serves around 130,000 passengers daily.
Although the airline and CUPE have spent the past eight months negotiating over wage hikes, ground duty pay, pension enhancements, and extended rest times for crew, they have yet to finalize a tentative contract agreement.
