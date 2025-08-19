Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese FM states relations with India are returning to “path of cooperation”


2025-08-19 08:49:25
(MENAFN) According to reports, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that ties with India are “demonstrating a positive trend” and appear to be returning to the “path of cooperation.”

Wang, who is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Tuesday, made the remarks during a bilateral discussion with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, according to a statement released by Beijing.

During his visit to New Delhi, Wang is also set to meet Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for the 24th round of boundary negotiations. This marks his first trip to India since 2022, following a period of sharp deterioration in relations after the 2019 downturn and violent border clashes in Ladakh in May 2020 that left 24 soldiers dead.

The visit takes place against a backdrop of rising U.S.-India tensions under President Donald Trump’s second term, as Washington has imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods, accusing New Delhi of “unfair trade” practices and “funding” Russia’s “war machine” amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. India has rejected the move, labeling the tariffs “unjust and unfair.”

At their meeting on Monday, Jaishankar said: “Confident that our discussions … would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China.”

Later this month, Modi is expected to travel to China on an official visit, where he will also participate in a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders. While acknowledging the “difficult period” in relations, Jaishankar noted that “two nations now seek to move ahead.”

