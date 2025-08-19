403
Humanitarian Workers Face Rising Dangers
(MENAFN) Humanitarian workers—those who deliver vital assistance such as food, medical care, and hope to communities devastated by war and catastrophe—are facing unprecedented threats to their safety, while the infrastructure that enables their work is buckling under severe financial strain.
The United Nations humanitarian office issued this stark warning in anticipation of World Humanitarian Day.
World Humanitarian Day, held annually on August 19, serves to remember aid workers who have lost their lives or been wounded while on duty, and to pay tribute to those who persist in providing critical help despite the perils.
The UN established this observance in 2008 to honor the victims of a 2003 bombing that struck its Baghdad headquarters, killing 22 aid workers, including the UN’s Special Representative to Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.
“We are in a double attack. We are attacked in the field, where we implement our work, but we are also attacked in our back office, where we are supposed to get our funding, because funding has been cut,” said Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in a conversation with a news agency.
This year has seen a dramatic decline in financial support for humanitarian missions, with funding appeals receiving 40% less compared to the same period last year.
“That is devastating,” Laerke stated.
He called on global governments and financial supporters to reassess their priorities and mobilize the resources necessary to sustain this life-saving work.
These financial cuts have a direct impact on the safety of humanitarian personnel.
Laerke emphasized that safeguarding staff involves more than just legal frameworks and accountability—it also requires essential protective gear like helmets, reinforced vehicles, and safety vests.
He cautioned that without the necessary funding, “that won’t be available for people.”
