La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports 27% Year-Over-Year Increase In Revenue To $40.7 Million For First Half Of 2025 As Compared To First Half Of 2024
|(Tables follow)
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|5,095,257
|$
|1,442,901
|Restricted cash
|1,965,804
|2,137,707
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $325,627 and $166,504, respectively
|1,208,048
|931,662
|Other current assets
|73,792
|1,788
|Total current assets
|8,342,901
|4,514,058
|Noncurrent assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|7,663
|9,411
|Right-of-use asset, net
|1,082,948
|997,715
|Intangible assets, net
|5,423,815
|5,840,080
|Goodwill
|8,012,331
|8,012,331
|Other long-term assets
|37,959
|33,831
|Total noncurrent assets
|14,564,716
|14,893,368
|Total assets
|$
|22,907,617
|$
|19,407,426
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,451,504
|$
|2,376,704
|Accrued expenses
|649,421
|738,065
|Contract liabilities
|134,121
|7,747
|Line of credit
|2,332
|148,976
|Derivative liability
|-
|1,607,544
|Advances on future receipts
|-
|618,681
|Accrued acquisition cash consideration
|140,000
|381,404
|Notes payable, current
|148,757
|2,187,673
|Lease liability, current
|407,905
|473,733
|Total current liabilities
|3,934,040
|8,540,527
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Note payable, net of current
|8,697,337
|1,475,064
|Security deposits and escrow payable
|1,965,804
|2,137,707
|Lease liability, noncurrent
|711,687
|545,759
|Other liabilities
|2,950
|32,950
|Total non-current liabilities
|11,377,778
|4,191,480
|Total liabilities
|15,311,818
|12,732,007
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|Stockholders' equity:
| Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000
Series X shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31,
2025, respectively
|-
|-
| Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; 6,000 Series B
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025.
|1
|-
| Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 2,050,000,000 shares authorized;
729,039 and 273,122 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December
31, 2025, respectively
|73
|27
|Additional paid-in capital
|47,279,861
|29,123,747
|Accumulated deficit
|(43,852,040
|)
|(26,555,319
|)
|Total stockholders' equity - La Rosa Holdings Corp. shareholders
|3,427,895
|2,568,455
|Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
|4,167,904
|4,106,964
|Total stockholders' equity
|7,595,799
|6,675,419
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|22,907,617
|$
|19,407,426
|La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|23,214,218
|$
|19,051,420
|$
|40,728,612
|$
|32,140,319
|Cost of revenue
|21,361,990
|17,465,109
|37,338,716
|29,392,011
|Gross profit
|1,852,228
|1,586,311
|3,389,896
|2,748,308
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|606,298
|212,608
|1,169,447
|445,335
|General and administrative
|3,201,053
|2,740,156
|6,928,578
|5,062,011
|Stock-based compensation - general and administrative
|507,457
|473,972
|2,422,308
|3,665,110
|Total operating expenses
|4,314,808
|3,426,736
|10,520,333
|9,172,456
|Loss from operations
|(2,462,580
|)
|(1,840,425
|)
|(7,130,437
|)
|(6,424,148
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(182,807
|)
|(78,607
|)
|(207,148
|)
|(98,859
|)
|Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|4,113,000
|-
|3,961,075
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|-
|(264,101
|)
|(63,160
|)
|(320,104
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|(83,100
|)
|899,874
|(88,100
|)
|Loss on issuance of senior secured convertible note and warrants
|-
|-
|(128,836,250
|)
|-
|Change on fair value of convertible note and warrants
|(5,315,000
|)
|-
|31,830,000
|-
|Gain on extinguishment of incremental warrants
|82,299,000
|-
|82,299,000
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|11,491
|-
|11,265
|-
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|78,463,104
|(2,266,233
|)
|(17,235,781
|)
|(6,931,211
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Income (loss)
|78,463,104
|(2,266,233
|)
|(17,235,781
|)
|(6,931,211
|)
|Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|43,246
|53,839
|60,940
|(12,343
|)
|Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
|78,419,858
|(2,320,072
|)
|(17,296,721
|)
|(6,918,868
|)
|Less: Deemed dividend
|89,031
|-
|275,264
|230,667
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|78,330,827
|$
|(2,320,072
|)
|$
|(17,571,985
|)
|$
|(7,149,535
|)
|Income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|$
|115.11
|$
|(12.49
|)
|$
|(32.00
|)
|$
|(40.08
|)
|Diluted
|$
|15.25
|$
|(12.49
|)
|$
|(32.00
|)
|$
|(40.08
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders
|Basic
|680,504
|185,813
|549,104
|178,366
|Diluted
|5,135,893
|185,813
|549,104
|178,366
