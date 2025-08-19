La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports 27% Year-Over-Year Increase In Revenue To $40.7 Million For First Half Of 2025 As Compared To First Half Of 2024

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the“Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights



Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $23.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $19.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $3.9 million to $19.7 million, or 24%, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $15.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024

Property management revenue increased by approximately $326 thousand to approximately $3.1 million, or 12%, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $2.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024

Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $33 thousand to $188 thousand, or approx. 21% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $155 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 Gross profit increased by approximately $266 thousand, or 17%, year-over-year, to $1.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $1.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024



H1 2025 Financial Highlights



Total revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $40.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $32.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $7.9 million to $34.0 million, or 30%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $26.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Property management revenue increased by approximately $758 thousand to approximately $6.1 million, or 14%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $60 thousand to $245 thousand, or approx. 33% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $185 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 Gross profit increased by approximately $642 thousand, or 23%, year-over-year, to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024



Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented,“We delivered strong financial performance in both the second quarter and first half of 2025. Total revenue increased 22% in Q2 2025 and 27% for the first half 2025, as compared to the same periods of 2024, driven by continued strength in our residential real estate services, which grew 24% in Q2 2025 and 30% in the first half of 2025, as compared to the same periods of 2024. Gross profit improved 17% in Q2 2025 and 23% in the first half of 2025, year-over-year, underscoring the scalability of our model and our ability to convert top-line growth into stronger margins. As of July 31, 2025, our agent network has grown to over 3,100 agents in the US. Our strategy remains focused on building high-performing offices, advancing agent success, and driving both national and international expansion. Our flexible brokerage model consistently attracts top-producing agents by offering competitive compensation, including revenue share programs, a 100% commission option with low fees, and additional income opportunities through ancillary services and integrated technology solutions.”

“Looking ahead, we are encouraged by signs of easing mortgage rates, with industry forecasts calling for 30-year fixed rates to decline toward the low-6% range by year-end. This potential trend, combined with improving inventory levels, could help unlock additional demand in the housing market and create further opportunities for growth,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

Q2 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $23.2 million compared to $19.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Residential real estate services revenue increased by $3.9 million to $19.7 million, or 24%, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $15.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Selling, general and administrative costs, excluding stock-based compensation, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, were approximately $3.8 million, compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total operating expenses were $4.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, resulting in a loss from operations of $2.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Other income (expense), net for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased approximately $81 million compared to other income (expense), net, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in expense in 2025 was primarily due to the gain on extinguishment of incremental warrants for $82.3 million, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt for $4.1 million, offset by a loss of $5.3 million on the change in fair value of convertible note and warrants.

Net income was $78.5 million, or $115.11 basic and $15.25 diluted income per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or $(12.49) basic and diluted loss per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in income in the second quarter was primarily due to the reversal of the loss for the first quarter of 2025 tied to the Incremental Warrants and Convertible Note.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

