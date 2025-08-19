Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Turret Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Paul Ehrnrooth
Position: Member of the Board
(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Peter Eriksson
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 119501/4/6
Transaction date: 2025-08-18
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/1
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 260000 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 260000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Transaction date: 2025-08-18
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/3
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5204280 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5204280 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Transaction date: 2025-08-18
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2022/1
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 772600 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 772600 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Transaction date: 2025-08-18
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2025/1
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 951772 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 951772 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
