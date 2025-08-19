Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions


2025-08-19 08:46:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions 19 August 2025 at 15:30

Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Turret Oy Ab

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Turret Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Paul Ehrnrooth

Position: Member of the Board

(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Peter Eriksson

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 119501/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-18

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/1

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 260000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 260000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-18

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2021/3

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5204280 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5204280 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-18

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2022/1

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 772600 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 772600 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-18

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Oyj:n Vaihtovelkakirjalaina 2025/1

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 951772 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 951772 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A


