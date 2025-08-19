Empowering The Self-Directed Investor: Crowd Street Taps Leading Investment Consultant Callan To Support Expanding Access Beyond Commercial Real Estate And Into The Broader Private Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Callan, An Advisor to 475+ Institutional Plans, to Deliver Research, Education, and Investment Insights to Crowd Street's Self-Directed Investor Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing access to investment opportunities, today announced a new strategic relationship with Callan, a trusted advisor to hundreds of institutional investors that helps guide private markets investment strategy for some of the most sophisticated asset owners in the market.

Callan will support Crowd Street by helping review and conduct diligence for private market investment opportunities across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, venture capital, and commercial real estate.

In addition, Callan will provide investor education tools, including access to its ever-expanding "CODE" education platform. These resources are designed to help educate Crowd Street members as they navigate private markets on their terms.

“Working with Callan marks a major milestone for us,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street.“Its team brings 50 years of institutional experience, deep research capabilities, and a commitment to education-all of which align with our mission to empower self-directed investors with better access to the private markets.”

With more than 55 researchers supporting Callan's investment consultants and over $300 billion in alternative assets overseen by its clients,1 Callan's experience will help support smart decision-making and long-term planning for Crowd Street's growing member base.

“We believe Crowd Street is at the forefront of providing individual investors' access to private markets,” said Tim Pollard, Director of Callan's Independent Adviser Group.“We're excited to bring our research, due diligence, and educational resources to Crowd Street's platform.”

This collaboration aligns with Crowd Street's overarching strategy to lead the new frontier of private market investing: empowering individual investors to take a self-directed approach. By expanding beyond commercial real estate and offering a wider range of opportunities once reserved for institutions and the ultra-connected, Crowd Street is poised to redefine access and attract a more diverse base of individual investors.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience, further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com .

1) As reported by Callan as of July 2025.

CrowdStreet, Inc. (“Crowd Street”) offers investment opportunities and financial services on its website. Broker dealer services provided in connection with an investment are offered through CrowdStreet Capital LLC (“Crowd Street Capital”), a registered broker dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through CrowdStreet Advisors, LLC (“Crowd Street Advisors”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crowd Street and a federally registered investment adviser. Investment opportunities available through Crowd Street are speculative and involve substantial risk. You should not invest unless you can sustain the risk of loss of capital, including the risk of total loss of capital. All investors should consider their individual factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate.