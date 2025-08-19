Fyrstgen Launches World's First Cbaas® Platform To Industrialize SME Creation And Drive Global Impact

Philipp Assmus - FyrstGen Founder and CEO

FyrstGen aims to build 50,000+ SMEs in the next year using AI-powered infrastructure and unique frameworks that turn IP into global enterprises.

- Philipp AssmusLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FyrstGen Holding Ltd. has officially launched FyrstGen , introducing the world's first Company-Building-as-a-Service(CBaaS) platform. Designed as a global infrastructure, the new service promises to industrialize the creation and scaling of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - unlocking thousands of breakthrough innovations, generating millions of jobs, and accelerating inclusive economic growth worldwide.The Gap – Most Innovations Never Reach the MarketThe model addresses a critical gap in today's innovation economy. Despite billions invested into research and development, only a small fraction of ideas ever make it to market. Across universities and research institutions, it is estimated around 95% of patents remain unused, leaving groundbreaking intellectual property shelved indefinitely. For FyrstGen's leadership, this represents a profound failure of existing venture capital and entrepreneurship systems, which remain slow, risky, and heavily dependent on founders' personal networks, skills, and resources.Inefficient and Unfair Realities of the VC WorldToday, it is estimated that less than 5% of global VC funding reaches Africa and Latin America combined. In the US alone, over half of $178 billion is concentrated in the Silicon Valley area. FyrstGen aims to change this by opening opportunities to innovators everywhere - regardless of gender, social status, or background - ensuring that brilliant ideas are no longer excluded from value creation. Of the few projects selected, even fewer will survive. Failure rates in the startup world are still over 90%, making the vast majority of those funds wasted.Introduce FyrstGen's CBaaS, A Centralized, Global EntrepreneurFyrstGen isn't just about changing who gets funded - it's about changing the game entirely. Traditional venture models require innovators to assume business risks, chase capital, and take on operational roles. FyrstGen does the opposite: through Company-Building-as-a-Service(CBaaS), it assumes all risk and responsibility, so innovators can stay focused on what they do best - innovating.CBaaSoffers a radically new pathway for ideas to reach the market - faster, more efficiently, and at industrial scale. For the first time, universities and innovators can fully outsource the company-building process to a scalable, tech-powered infrastructure that transforms mature IP into real-world companies .Impact on the Global Economy and Social ProgressBy unlocking dormant IP from universities and research labs, the platform will fuel industrial growth, create millions of jobs, and support governments in expanding GDP. This inclusive model levels the playing field for underserved regions and underrepresented groups, driving equality in innovation. The result is a scalable engine for economic transformation and global resilience.“We're redefining how value is created and opening the door to those who have traditionally been left out,” said Philipp Assmus, Founder and CEO of FyrstGen.FyrstGen's Ecosystem Aims to Reach Billions AnnuallyFyrstGen's ecosystem is built to identify promising innovations, turn them into companies, and scale them globally - all within one integrated system.On one hand, FyrstGen creates new SMEs at scale by transforming dormant IP into fully operational companies using AI-powered processes, expert support, and standardized frameworks backed by unique trust and competency scoring models. This unlocks innovation that would otherwise remain shelved and democratizes entrepreneurship by enabling innovators and universities worldwide to outsource company building - giving those historically excluded from value creation a real chance to participate.On the other, FyrstGen scales both newly formed and existing SMEs through advanced digital infrastructure, including marketing automation, e-commerce, mobile tools, and integrated commerce solutions - giving them the reach and efficiency once reserved for global enterprises. Its inclusive distribution models ensure that new technologies and products reach emerging markets, not just advanced economies.Later this year, FyrstGen expects to launch smart banking services (FyrstGen) and the foundation (FyrstGen), which is expected to reinvest up to 50% of platform profits into impact initiatives focused on poverty, education, healthcare, and environmental resilience.With this holistic model, FyrstGen aims to positively impact 3–5 billion people per year by transforming how SMEs are created, scaled, and funded across the world.FyrstGen's Track Record and Road AheadThe platform already has a powerful track record; FyrstGen has created 134 companies, scaled more than 300 existing SMEs with its advanced AI tools, and generated $1.6 billion in value across its current portfolio. It has also formed partnerships with over 200 universities and is active across 30+ countries, demonstrating the strong need for new models of entrepreneurship. This is just the beginning. In the next year, FyrstGen aims to launch over 50,000 companies, and in subsequent years, 100,000 companies annually.What Comes Next?In the coming weeks, FyrstGen will unveil how this system works, who it benefits, and why it will reshape the future of business and innovation. The message is simple: The startup world is broken and unfair. It's time to fix it.

