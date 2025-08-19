Las Vegas Strip Small Business Challenges 'Too Expensive Vegas'

the DAQ STOP @ IceBar Las Vegas offer $5 Value Menu

Your Wallet Called...It Says Thank You!

Vegas Isn't Over - We're Just Pouring More Value Into It!

The DAQ Stop @ IceBar Challenges“Too Expensive” Vegas with $5 Daiquiris, Drinks, Shots, and Beer

- Noel BowmanLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Despite recent headlines suggesting the Las Vegas Strip is pricing out visitors, one long-standing Local entertainment brand is sending a different message: Vegas can still deliver big fun without breaking the bank.The DAQ Stop @ IceBar, located at the popular Minus5o ICEBAR's at Venetian-Mandalay Bay & the LINQ Promenade, is rolling out a new $5 menu featuring colorful frozen daiquiris, mixed drinks, shots, and beers - all day, every day.“Las Vegas isn't doom and gloom - and neither are we,” said Noel Bowman, Partner & COO of Minus5o ICEBAR and The DAQ Stop.“We've been in this market for over 15 years, and we've seen trends come and go. While it's true prices have crept up across the Strip, our goal is to be part of the solution not the problem”Bowman adds,“The $5 DAQ Stop menu is our way of saying, we hear you. We know people want to feel good about their Vegas trip without feeling like they've overspent before lunch. This is classic Las Vegas - value, fun, and a little splash of something you'll want to post about.”The DAQ Stop menu includes:.$5 Frozen Daiquiris – vibrant swirls in a 12oz cup.$5 Mixed Drinks – choice of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, or bourbon.$5 Shots – including Cuervo, Jägermeister, Jameson, and Jell-O shots.$5 Beers – Bud Light , Coors light, Pacifico & more. Discount bundles to the ICE AttractionWith its high-energy locations at Venetian-Mandalay Bay & LINQ Promenade - The DAQ Stop at IceBar is designed for grab-and-go convenience while keeping the party vibe alive.About Minus5o ICEBARMinus5o ICEBAR is a unique, immersive attraction where everything inside - from the walls and seats to the glasses you drink from - is made entirely of ice. Guests don provided parkas and gloves to explore dazzling ice sculptures, changing seasonally to keep the experience fresh. With multiple locations in Las Vegas including Venetian-Mandalay Bay, & the LINQ Promenade, Minus5o ICEBAR has been chilling guests out for more than 15 years, blending innovative cocktails with unforgettable visuals.

Noel Bowman

Minus5 ICEBAR/1923 Prohibition Bar

+1 702-497-8723

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Vegas is Listening, Becoming More Affordable

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.