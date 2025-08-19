NASWA And Directemployers Extend Partnership Through 2037, Strengthening The Nation's Workforce System

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) and DirectEmployers Association (DirectEmployers) are proud to announce the extension of their long-standing partnership through 2037. This milestone reaffirms both organizations' continued commitment to connecting employers, state workforce agencies, federal partners, and job seekers through the nation's only nonprofit labor-exchange network, the National Labor Exchange (NLx).

"Renewing our partnership with DirectEmployers strengthens a collaboration that delivers real value to employers and state workforce agencies alike,” said Scott B. Sanders, NASWA President and CEO.“The NLx remains a vital tool for connecting talent to opportunity, and together, we are ensuring that all users benefit from a trusted, high-quality resource."

“Extending this partnership is not just about maintaining the status quo; it's about continuing to innovate and expand our joint workforce impact,” said Tom Eckhart, Managing Director of DirectEmployers Association.“Together with NASWA, we have built a one-of-a-kind national workforce solution that's open, efficient, and driven by the needs of real people, both job seekers and employers alike.”

Since 2007, the NLx has established a trusted and scalable labor exchange infrastructure serving all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each day, the NLx distributes millions of vetted jobs from thousands of employers, powering job boards, career navigation tools and workforce technology, streamlining recruitment and connection to talent nationwide.

“The NLx has helped the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Labor (VIDOL) expand job access and streamline employer connections,” said Nesha Christian Hendrickson, Assistant Commissioner of VIDOL and NLx Steering Committee member.“Through this partnership, Virgin Islanders [and citizens across the country] now have greater access to remote opportunities and other job postings featured in U.S. job banks. We value the NLx for helping states break down geographic barriers and connect our workforce to a broader range of quality employment options. Extending this collaboration ensures continued progress toward a more inclusive and resilient workforce system.”

Under this renewed agreement, NASWA and DirectEmployers will:

● Support employers in communicating their needs for talent and connecting to qualified workers

● Provide states with access to recruitment, job search, and labor exchange subject matter expertise, networks, and tech-enabled resources

● Help job seekers from all backgrounds find real, up-to-date job openings from vetted employers across the country and connect to public workforce system sites

● Continue their investment in the NLx Research Hub, a vital platform for exploring national employment trends and labor market shifts using real-time job data collected through the NLx

“The National Labor Exchange (NLx) continues to serve as a critical connector between state workforce agencies, employers, and job seekers,” commented NLx Steering Committee member Melanie Shawber from Amergis.“The expansion of this partnership reflects a strong, shared commitment to fostering collaboration between public and private sectors in support of workforce development. I'm thrilled by the team's ongoing investments in the NLx Research Hub, which will further empower employers with data-driven insights to inform their hiring strategies and strengthen talent pipelines.”

NASWA and DirectEmployers are devoted to their shared mission to modernize workforce delivery, expand employer and state engagement, and strengthen America's labor market. As the national workforce landscape continues to evolve, the NLx remains a cornerstone of digital labor exchange innovation, built for purpose, not profit.

