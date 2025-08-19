2X World Series Champion, Jonny Gomes, + Media Executive, Joe Poletto, Announce New Look Indie Pro Agency

Indie Pro offers a hyper-personalized approach to player management and development.

The elite baseball agency has redefined personal player management

- Jonny GomesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two-time World Series Champion, Jonny Gomes , alongside recognized media executive, Joe Poletto , have announced a new direction for Indie Pro sports agency featuring a hyper-personalized approach to player management and development. The shift empowers Gomes and Poletto to offer one-on-one, in-person direction, insight, and representation tailored specifically to each player, enhancing personal success while ushering players to the big leagues.Indie Pro's current roster features several standouts across professional and amateur baseball, including pitchers Jarret Whorff, Tyler Davis, and Zach Franklin, as well as their latest signee, Matt King, who was drafted in July by the Pittsburgh Pirates after a successful career as an infielder at Arizona State University.With a focus on athletic and personal development, Indie Pro will continue to sign and advise promising talent sourced from high-school and college programs, as well as expand their professional minor and major league client roster.“When Indie Pro launched, we had a vision of working on a deeply personal level with our players to ensure they would reach the highest level,” says Joe Poletto, founder.“What we found is that in order to truly help our players realize their maximum potential, we needed to work in-person, one-on-one. With Jonny on board, we offer our players unparalleled insight into what it takes to make it to the highest level, as well as remain a fixture in Major League Baseball.”Indie Pro prides itself on personalized strategies designed to help players advance their career both on and off the field. The agency not only provides individualized support and guidance alongside a vast network of associates, but also delivers the personal intangibles that large agencies aren't equipped to offer.“I've seen it all,” says Jonny Gomes, founder.“I've won rings, I've had ups and downs through the minors and majors. What I give our clients is a real path to success that no other agent can offer. That means no matter where you're playing ball-Des Moines, Winnsboro, Santa Rosa- Joe and I are gonna be there on the ground to make sure you succeed.”“Our roster exudes greatness all the way down to our amateur players,” says Poletto.“Kade Luker, Devyn Downs, Logan D'Amico, Brody Crane-they're all names to watch and we're excited to take them under our wing and turn them into legends.”Follow Indie Pro on social media @indieproagency to learn more about their roster and dive deeper into their unique approach to player management and representation.About Joe PolettoJoe Poletto is a noted media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. In 2005, Poletto founded Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company. In 2019, he founded Asterlight, an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects. Poletto is also the Founder and Chairman of NorCal Oaks, a charitable organization dedicated to developing young baseball and softball players.About Jonny GomesJonny Gomes is a professional baseball coach and former MLB outfielder. Gomes played 13 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Kansas City Royals. He is a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, as well as the 2012 recipient of the Dave Stewart Community Service Award. Gomes is currently involved in several charitable endeavors and devotes much of his time to giving back to his community.

Justin J. Murphy

Indie Pro

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.