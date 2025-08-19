Clarksville Dental Assistant School To Open Doors In August 2025

Clarksville Dental Assisting School

Schmitt Dental

12-week hands-on program in Clarksville trains students for in-demand dental careers, offering flexible payment plans and real-world experience.

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clarksville Dental Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning August 2025, aspiring dental professionals in Clarksville, Tennessee have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 1692 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042, the school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the dental field,” said Nancy West, Clarksville Dental Assistant School Program Manager.Clarksville's newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Tennessee.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Clarksville Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Clarksville Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“Opening a dental assistant school in Clarksville aligns with our commitment to make career-focused education more accessible,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege .“We're proud to support local students as they gain the skills and confidence to enter a fast-growing and essential profession.”Once students complete their certification through Clarksville Dental Assistant School, they're eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.About Clarksville Dental Assistant SchoolClarksville Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Clarksville Dental Assistant School is located at 1692 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042.About Schmitt DentalWhen you join Clarksville Dental Assistant School, you'll train in a real dental office at Schmitt Dental.At Schmitt Dental, they prioritize delivering an exceptional, personalized dental experience. Their philosophy revolves around recognizing and catering to the unique dental history and needs of each individual. They invest time in listening to their patients' concerns, ensuring that every dental visit is tailored accordingly. Rushing through appointments is not their style; we strive to create a stress-free and comfortable environment for all their patients. This commitment to a gentler approach to dentistry has earned Schmitt Dental a stellar reputation within communities all around Tennessee.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

