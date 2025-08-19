403
Syrian news agency to restructure its base soon
(MENAFN) According to reports, Syria’s official news outlet SANA will relaunch on August 20 with a renewed structure and editorial approach, following a major transformation that began after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government late last year, its director general announced.
Ziad al-Mohameed said on Monday that the agency has modernized its media operations, shifted focus toward digital platforms, and refreshed both its staff and logistical capabilities.
The new identity will be presented under the theme “SANA: A Turning Point” at a ceremony in Damascus at the National Center for Visual Arts, with Syrian officials, foreign diplomats, and media figures in attendance.
As part of the overhaul, SANA has established a dedicated digital media department aimed at adapting traditional reporting for social media while also expanding its network of correspondents across Syria and internationally. Plans include opening bureaus in North America, Europe, and Asia.
On the technical side, the agency has upgraded outdated equipment, redesigned its headquarters in Damascus, and adopted a modernized visual identity. A new leadership team has also been appointed to guide the editorial direction.
SANA intends to produce and distribute news in multiple languages, including English, Turkish, French, Spanish, and Kurdish. Mohameed noted that the translation department will not only convert Arabic-language content but also create original material designed for international audiences.
Additionally, the agency has digitized its archive dating back to 1965, which it plans to market to subscribers as part of a new revenue model.
