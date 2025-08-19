403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al Shira’aa Turnier Der Sieger Set to Take Place in Münster this Weekend
(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Historic event welcomes Al Shira’aa as Title Sponsor for four days of world-class riders competing for €300,000 in prize money
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 19 August 2025 – The Turnier der Sieger returns to Münster this weekend (21–24 August 2025), welcoming Al Shira’aa as Title Sponsor for the very first time. Since its inception in 1955, this cherished tournament has been one of Germany’s most iconic equestrian events, bringing together tradition, sporting excellence, and the vibrant atmosphere of Münster’s Schlossplatz.
This year’s edition will see €300,000 in prize money awarded across four days of world-class competition. Spectators can look forward to a stellar line-up of international athletes including Olympic and World Championship riders Marcus Ehning and Christian Ahlmann, the UAE’s own Omar Abdelaziz Al Marzooqi, and rising British star Robert Murphy.
In her official welcome note, Honorary President of the Al Shira’aa Turnier Der Sieger, H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed her pride in supporting such a historic event. She highlighted that this legacy tournament stands as a symbol of what defines equestrian sport at its finest: cherished values such as tradition, passion, excellence, and the unique partnership between human and horse.
H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said “For me personally, for my family, and for my nation, horses represent far more than a sport. They are part of our cultural heritage and a symbol of strength, grace, and dedication. These values unite people across the globe – regardless of their background or language.”
She added “We have chosen Münster very deliberately. This city is a symbol of equestrian culture, of respect for traditions, and of the commitment of a vibrant, open-minded community. Here, we can feel how deeply equestrian sport is rooted in society – carried by breeders, riders, organizers, and the many helping hands working with passion and dedication behind the scenes.”
Alongside top-level international sport, the programme offers something for everyone, from young horse and National dressage classes to the highlight CSI4* Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, ensuring four days of excitement for families, fans, and horse lovers alike. The show’s spectacular surroundings offer plenty of opportunity to relax, shop and dine alongside world-class sporting action. The full timetable for the event, as well as the master list of competitors can be found on the website..
This marks the first year Al Shira’aa has partnered with the tournament, furthering its mission to bring the sport to the people, from grassroots development to supporting major international legacy events. Tickets are available to purchase from the Official Turnier Der Sieger website.
- Ends -
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 19 August 2025 – The Turnier der Sieger returns to Münster this weekend (21–24 August 2025), welcoming Al Shira’aa as Title Sponsor for the very first time. Since its inception in 1955, this cherished tournament has been one of Germany’s most iconic equestrian events, bringing together tradition, sporting excellence, and the vibrant atmosphere of Münster’s Schlossplatz.
This year’s edition will see €300,000 in prize money awarded across four days of world-class competition. Spectators can look forward to a stellar line-up of international athletes including Olympic and World Championship riders Marcus Ehning and Christian Ahlmann, the UAE’s own Omar Abdelaziz Al Marzooqi, and rising British star Robert Murphy.
In her official welcome note, Honorary President of the Al Shira’aa Turnier Der Sieger, H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed her pride in supporting such a historic event. She highlighted that this legacy tournament stands as a symbol of what defines equestrian sport at its finest: cherished values such as tradition, passion, excellence, and the unique partnership between human and horse.
H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said “For me personally, for my family, and for my nation, horses represent far more than a sport. They are part of our cultural heritage and a symbol of strength, grace, and dedication. These values unite people across the globe – regardless of their background or language.”
She added “We have chosen Münster very deliberately. This city is a symbol of equestrian culture, of respect for traditions, and of the commitment of a vibrant, open-minded community. Here, we can feel how deeply equestrian sport is rooted in society – carried by breeders, riders, organizers, and the many helping hands working with passion and dedication behind the scenes.”
Alongside top-level international sport, the programme offers something for everyone, from young horse and National dressage classes to the highlight CSI4* Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, ensuring four days of excitement for families, fans, and horse lovers alike. The show’s spectacular surroundings offer plenty of opportunity to relax, shop and dine alongside world-class sporting action. The full timetable for the event, as well as the master list of competitors can be found on the website..
This marks the first year Al Shira’aa has partnered with the tournament, furthering its mission to bring the sport to the people, from grassroots development to supporting major international legacy events. Tickets are available to purchase from the Official Turnier Der Sieger website.
- Ends -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment