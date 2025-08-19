403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon Pledges Ongoing Support to UN Peacekeepers
(MENAFN) Lebanon will continue supporting the United Nations peacekeeping force in the country’s south as long as it is needed to uphold UN Security Council Resolution 1701, President Joseph Aoun confirmed on Tuesday.
In talks with UNIFIL Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara, President Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s dedication to the UN peacekeeping mission and the continued deployment of its armed forces in the south. He stated that the Lebanese army would remain stationed until the country’s international border is completely secured.
The president further stressed the vital role of coordination between the Lebanese army, UNIFIL personnel, and local communities in southern towns and villages to sustain stability across the region.
Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, aimed to end hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. It mandates a buffer zone free of weapons between the Litani River and the Blue Line — the informal boundary — with the exception of Lebanese forces and UNIFIL peacekeepers.
Established in 1978, UNIFIL significantly expanded its operations after the 2006 conflict. Its current mandate is set to expire on August 31, 2025, unless extended by the UN Security Council.
Meanwhile, Israeli media report that Israel has formally requested U.S. support in ending the UN mission’s mandate in Lebanon.
Tensions have remained high since Israel launched a military campaign in Lebanon on October 8, 2023. That offensive escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, leaving over 4,000 dead and around 17,000 injured.
Though a ceasefire was agreed in November, Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, stating they are targeting Hezbollah positions.
Under the truce, Israel was expected to fully withdraw from the area by January 26. That deadline was pushed to February 18 after Tel Aviv failed to comply. As of now, Israeli troops are still stationed at five military outposts along the border.
In talks with UNIFIL Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara, President Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s dedication to the UN peacekeeping mission and the continued deployment of its armed forces in the south. He stated that the Lebanese army would remain stationed until the country’s international border is completely secured.
The president further stressed the vital role of coordination between the Lebanese army, UNIFIL personnel, and local communities in southern towns and villages to sustain stability across the region.
Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, aimed to end hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. It mandates a buffer zone free of weapons between the Litani River and the Blue Line — the informal boundary — with the exception of Lebanese forces and UNIFIL peacekeepers.
Established in 1978, UNIFIL significantly expanded its operations after the 2006 conflict. Its current mandate is set to expire on August 31, 2025, unless extended by the UN Security Council.
Meanwhile, Israeli media report that Israel has formally requested U.S. support in ending the UN mission’s mandate in Lebanon.
Tensions have remained high since Israel launched a military campaign in Lebanon on October 8, 2023. That offensive escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, leaving over 4,000 dead and around 17,000 injured.
Though a ceasefire was agreed in November, Israeli forces have continued near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon, stating they are targeting Hezbollah positions.
Under the truce, Israel was expected to fully withdraw from the area by January 26. That deadline was pushed to February 18 after Tel Aviv failed to comply. As of now, Israeli troops are still stationed at five military outposts along the border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment