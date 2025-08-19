403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Global Coffee Market Soars to Over USD370 Billion
(MENAFN) According to figures provided by the International Trade Center (ITC), the worldwide consumption of coffee—both hot and iced—has surged to a staggering $370.3 billion over the last ten years.
The coffee industry has maintained its growth momentum, largely driven by the expansion of coffee chains across the globe. From 2015 to 2024, coffee imports accumulated to a total of $370.3 billion.
The United States led the market with imports valued at $69.2 billion, followed by Germany at $41.9 billion and France at $28.9 billion.
Other major coffee importers include Italy, Canada, Belgium, Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Together, these countries accounted for $238.5 billion in coffee imports.
Collectively, the top ten coffee importing nations comprised 64.4% of the market share throughout the decade.
On the export side, Brazil stood out as the leading global coffee supplier, with exports reaching $360.3 billion during this period.
Switzerland followed with $28.7 billion, and Colombia closely behind at $28.6 billion.
Additional significant exporters include Germany, Vietnam, Italy, Honduras, France, Belgium, and Indonesia.
In Turkey, coffee imports between 2015 and 2024 reached $2.7 billion. During this span, the cost of imported coffee rose sharply from $153.4 million in 2015 to $497.1 million in 2024, marking a 224% increase, according to statistics released by TurkStat, the nation’s official statistical agency.
Turkey’s coffee exports over the past decade totaled $354.5 million, with exports for the current year amounting to $55.6 million as of June.
Most of Turkey’s coffee imports originated from Brazil, totaling $1.7 billion.
Other significant suppliers included the Netherlands ($201.1 million), Italy ($100.5 million), Germany ($80.9 million), and Colombia ($79.9 million).
The coffee industry has maintained its growth momentum, largely driven by the expansion of coffee chains across the globe. From 2015 to 2024, coffee imports accumulated to a total of $370.3 billion.
The United States led the market with imports valued at $69.2 billion, followed by Germany at $41.9 billion and France at $28.9 billion.
Other major coffee importers include Italy, Canada, Belgium, Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Together, these countries accounted for $238.5 billion in coffee imports.
Collectively, the top ten coffee importing nations comprised 64.4% of the market share throughout the decade.
On the export side, Brazil stood out as the leading global coffee supplier, with exports reaching $360.3 billion during this period.
Switzerland followed with $28.7 billion, and Colombia closely behind at $28.6 billion.
Additional significant exporters include Germany, Vietnam, Italy, Honduras, France, Belgium, and Indonesia.
In Turkey, coffee imports between 2015 and 2024 reached $2.7 billion. During this span, the cost of imported coffee rose sharply from $153.4 million in 2015 to $497.1 million in 2024, marking a 224% increase, according to statistics released by TurkStat, the nation’s official statistical agency.
Turkey’s coffee exports over the past decade totaled $354.5 million, with exports for the current year amounting to $55.6 million as of June.
Most of Turkey’s coffee imports originated from Brazil, totaling $1.7 billion.
Other significant suppliers included the Netherlands ($201.1 million), Italy ($100.5 million), Germany ($80.9 million), and Colombia ($79.9 million).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment