Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korean Marines to take part in multinational army drill in Indonesia

2025-08-19 08:33:07
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Marine Corps will participate for the first time in the annual Super Garuda Shield military exercise, set to begin in Indonesia on Saturday, according to local reports.

The drill, co-led by the United States and Indonesia, will run through Sept. 7 in Jakarta and other regions, involving roughly 5,000 personnel from 14 countries, Yonhap News Agency said.

South Korea is expected to send about 20 Marines.

First launched in 2007 as a bilateral exercise between the US and Indonesia to enhance jungle warfare skills, Super Garuda Shield has since evolved into a wider multinational training event.

