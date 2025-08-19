Student Transportation Of America Reinforces Bus Stop Safety Ahead Of New School Year

STA calls on families and drivers to work together to build safe routines from day one

WALL, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools and families prepare to go back-to-school this fall, Student Transportation of America (STA), a leading provider of student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is reminding families that one of the most critical parts of the school day begins at the bus stop. This year, STA is taking a comprehensive approach to back-to-school readiness, providing families with new safety tips, sharpening driver training protocols, and partnering with communities to reinforce a safety-first mindset.

"For some families this could be their student's first day riding the bus, for others it's just the same familiar routine. Children pick up on habits so quickly and we want those habits to be the right ones. Establishing smart, safe routines at the bus stop-and on the bus-on day 1, can really go a long way in giving families added peace of mind as students head back to the classroom," said Shelly Hall, Senior Vice President of Health & Safety for STA.

By equipping families with the right tools, like the school bus pledge , or working hand-in-hand with schools and drivers via its Young Riders educational program , STA is helping ensure every student's day starts safely at the curb. STA encourages parents to have open conversations with their students about bus safety tips and emphasize just how critical it is to remain aware of their surroundings when waiting for a bus, boarding, or departing.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administratio n, school buses are the most regulated vehicles on the road as they are designed to be safer than passenger vehicles in preventing crashes and injuries. In every state, stop-arm laws protect children from other motorists, however, children continue to be most at risk when approaching or leaving the bus.

During the 2025 National School Transportation Association (NSTA) conference, it was projected that school buses nationwide experienced approximately 39.3 million illegal school bus passings during the 2024 - 2025 school year . Hall urges communities to remain vigilant behind the wheel and encourages families to reinforce smart bus safety habits with their students throughout the school year.

Hall's bus safety tips include:



Arrive Early: Always encourage students to arrive early and never chase after a bus.

Stand Back from the Curb: Students should stand five steps or more away from the curb and ensure the bus has come to a full stop before approaching. Often, the bus driver will wave them on.

Stay Alert: Always limit the use of headphones, cellphones, or other distractions at the bus stop.

Watch for Traffic: Be mindful of oncoming traffic, looking both ways when crossing streets, and watching busy driveways near the bus stop.

Cross in Front: If a student must cross the street, do so in front of the bus, but encourage them to make eye contact with the bus driver and wait for their signal. Walk 10 feet in front of the bus to maintain visibility at all times and look both ways when crossing a street. Stay Visible: There are several blind spots around the bus, be sure that students are aware of the danger zone, which includes the 10 feet in front of and on either side of the bus, along with the area behind the bus.

"For younger students, especially, it can be helpful to have a parent, guardian, or older sibling walk them through the first day and go over key safety practices. For returning students, a simple conversation at home can keep those safety tips top of mind," said Hall. "Our greatest strength as a transportation provider continues to be our professionally trained drivers and monitors and the passion they bring to their work. While we prepare for every possible scenario-and train extensively for it-true success comes from a shared commitment between families, schools, and our team."

STA provides transportation services to more than 1.25 million children daily, serving districts across the U.S. and Canada. Every aspect of the operation is designed with the safety of passengers in mind. The company proudly offers an industry-leading training program for its bus drivers featuring comprehensive classroom and behind-the-wheel training. Many terminals are actively recruiting bus drivers, aides, and mechanics for the incoming school year. To learn more, visit rideSTA .

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Student Transportation of America

